18:55 Southwell Tue 28 January 2020
Multiple C&D winner, the most recent coming earlier in the month, when 3lb lower. Every chance when ultimately held from today's mark back here latest, but unlikely to be far away again.
Multiple winner over 6f-7f. Well held on his only previous run on this surface in November, but has won on both Polytrack and Tapeta since. Arrives on the back of a claimer win at Wolverhampton last time (first-time blinkers). Considered.
Dual Wolverhampton (Tapeta) winner over this trip. Held on sole previous run here in November, when 6lb higher. Could give him a chance from this receding mark if wind surgery has had a positive effect.
Multiple course winner (all 1m) who is 2lb higher than the most recent of those, recorded in September. Yet to prove quite as effective over 7f, as evidenced by his last two starts, but can't rule him out based on his October run from 6lb higher.
0-10, but has been running consistently in defeat of late on Polytrack/Tapeta. Beaten just 1L from today's mark at Wolverhampton (7f) last week. Blinkers now swapped for visor. Has to be considered, but has had a few chances now.
Dual C&D winner last spring. Remains 3lb higher than the more recent of those, but ran well here when beaten just 1½L from today's mark last time (first-time visor) and entitled to consideration.
Triple course winner, two of them over C&D last spring. Now back to 1lb higher than the most recent after a string of defeats. Can't write her off from a good draw, but will need to be much better than her last two starts.
Career record of just two wins from 54 starts, her AW win being on Polytrack in 2016. Went very close on Tapeta when 1lb lower on her debut for this trainer last month, but still plenty to prove based on what we've seen since.
0-13 and an inconsistent gelding. Not a bad effort in a Lingfield classified event two starts back, but well held either side of that and still has plenty to prove both over this trip and on this surface.
Still early days in handicaps for this daughter of Mayson, but haven't yet seen enough to suggest that she can defy this mark. More needed.
3-27 on turf. Well held on both runs on Polytrack when trainer in Ireland. Not seen since September and has changed hands since then. On a handy mark if good trainer can revive him, so keep an eye on the market.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Jem Scuttle (9/2), Break The Silence (5/1), Fortissimo (5/1), Waitaki (13/2), Sylviacliffs (13/2), Muqarred (9/1), Kodiline (12/1), William Ashford (12/1), Fly True (16/1), Ghost Buy (20/1), Amliba (50/1)
Verdict
- Sylviacliffs
- Kodiline
- Break The Silence
