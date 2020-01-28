Meetings

18:55 Southwell Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Bombardier Handicap (Class 6)
  • 7f 14y, Standard
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:1m 30.21sOff time:18:57:56
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(7)
Break The Silenceb15
69-8OR: 61BFCD
5/1
T: S DixonJ: Jonathan Fisher (5)

Multiple C&D winner, the most recent coming earlier in the month, when 3lb lower. Every chance when ultimately held from today's mark back here latest, but unlikely to be far away again.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(4)
Kodilineb15
69-8OR: 61D
12/1
T: P D EvansJ: C Lee

Multiple winner over 6f-7f. Well held on his only previous run on this surface in November, but has won on both Polytrack and Tapeta since. Arrives on the back of a claimer win at Wolverhampton last time (first-time blinkers). Considered.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(9)
Jem Scuttleb,t25
49-7OR: 60DWS
9/2
T: D CarrollJ: D Nolan

Dual Wolverhampton (Tapeta) winner over this trip. Held on sole previous run here in November, when 6lb higher. Could give him a chance from this receding mark if wind surgery has had a positive effect.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
(8)
Muqarredb15
89-6OR: 59CD
9/1
T: Mrs K TuttyJ: Gemma Tutty (3)

Multiple course winner (all 1m) who is 2lb higher than the most recent of those, recorded in September. Yet to prove quite as effective over 7f, as evidenced by his last two starts, but can't rule him out based on his October run from 6lb higher.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(11)
Fortissimov19
49-5OR: 58BF
5/1
T: M JohnstonJ: J Fanning

0-10, but has been running consistently in defeat of late on Polytrack/Tapeta. Beaten just 1L from today's mark at Wolverhampton (7f) last week. Blinkers now swapped for visor. Has to be considered, but has had a few chances now.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
(6)
Sylviacliffsv25
49-4OR: 57CD
13/2
T: K R BurkeJ: B A Curtis

Dual C&D winner last spring. Remains 3lb higher than the more recent of those, but ran well here when beaten just 1½L from today's mark last time (first-time visor) and entitled to consideration.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(2)
Fly True16
79-2OR: 55CD
16/1
T: I FurtadoJ: J P Sullivan

Triple course winner, two of them over C&D last spring. Now back to 1lb higher than the most recent after a string of defeats. Can't write her off from a good draw, but will need to be much better than her last two starts.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(5)
Waitaki9
79-2OR: 55BFD
13/2
T: J G GivenJ: Barry McHugh

Career record of just two wins from 54 starts, her AW win being on Polytrack in 2016. Went very close on Tapeta when 1lb lower on her debut for this trainer last month, but still plenty to prove based on what we've seen since.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(10)
Ghost Buyb41
48-13OR: 52
20/1
T: I FurtadoJ: Jason Hart

0-13 and an inconsistent gelding. Not a bad effort in a Lingfield classified event two starts back, but well held either side of that and still has plenty to prove both over this trip and on this surface.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
10
(1)
Amlibah274
48-11OR: 50
50/1
T: D O'MearaJ: S A Gray

Still early days in handicaps for this daughter of Mayson, but haven't yet seen enough to suggest that she can defy this mark. More needed.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
11
(3)
William Ashford124
88-7OR: 45D
12/1
T: M ApplebyJ: L Morris

3-27 on turf. Well held on both runs on Polytrack when trainer in Ireland. Not seen since September and has changed hands since then. On a handy mark if good trainer can revive him, so keep an eye on the market.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Jem Scuttle (9/2), Break The Silence (5/1), Fortissimo (5/1), Waitaki (13/2), Sylviacliffs (13/2), Muqarred (9/1), Kodiline (12/1), William Ashford (12/1), Fly True (16/1), Ghost Buy (20/1), Amliba (50/1)

Verdict

Not lots of obvious contenders here, but SYLVIACLIFFS hinted that another C&D win could be imminent last time and is just preferred. Break The Silence is respected in opposition, along with Kodiline and Fortissimo, while Jem Scuttle is not written off, and William Ashford would be of interest from today's mark if supported.
  1. Sylviacliffs
  2. Kodiline
  3. Break The Silence

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby