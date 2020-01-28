16:25 Southwell Tue 28 January 2020
Arrives seeking a hat-trick over C&D, having shown improved form on her last couple of starts. Up 4lb for the latest of those in a class 7 event, so will need to pull out a bit more, but has to be considered again.
Standing dish here, with all 13 of his career wins coming at the track, three over this trip. 2lb higher than the most recent of those last March, but little encouragement from his last few starts.
Dual turf winner at up to 1m1f, but 0-17 on AW surfaces. Tries Fibresand for the first time, so there may be scope for a better effort, and his most recent run from this mark at Lingfield would give him a chance, if able to produce a repeat.
Back in better form just lately and broke his duck over C&D on his penultimate start, in a classified event. Bettered that last time when 1L runner-up at Newcastle back in a handicap. Up another 2lb, but well drawn and enters calculations.
Dual AW winner on other surfaces in 2017 (1m/1m2f). Slipping in the weights after four defeats since wind surgery, and no surprise if he is more competitive from today's mark.
Triple winner here (7f/1m) in 2016. A shadow of that performer when most recently with Michael Mullineaux, both in this code and over hurdles. Not seen since October 2018, and can only watch from wide draw on return for new trainer.
0-25 so far and arrives in moderate form. A reproduction of her Chelmsford run in November might give her a squeak, but 1lb 'wrong' and hard to have any confidence.
12-race maiden, whose best efforts would be hard pressed to see her finish in the money. Much more needed.
0-23 career record and has been beaten comfortably on all but one start this winter. Over a stone out of the handicap and very difficult to make a serious case for him.
Well held in all four of her starts in sprints to date, the latest in a Wolverhampton selling handicap. Step up in trip may help, as might the switch to this slower surface, but can only watch and wait for improvement.
Has shown some promise at lower levels, being placed in three of her five starts, including her on her penultimate start (6f) and last time on her handicap debut at Wolverhampton (7f). Worth a try stepped up in trip. Unexposed and interesting.
Well beaten in all three runs last summer (7f-1m). Trip ought to suit, and she is related to success on the Polytrack, but this surface is an unknown and her initial mark requires some improvement. Only really interesting if supported.
Acts on this surface, but yet to get within 6L of the winner of any of his five starts. Step up in trip could help, and interesting that his last two SPs have been just 4-1 and 8-1, so upturn in fortunes not ruled out.
Former Richard Hughes-trained gelding who took a step back in the right direction last time at Wolverhampton (7f), when back up in trip on his second run for this trainer. Possibilities upped again in trip, but does have poor draw to overcome.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Crazy Spin (3/1), Luscifer (4/1), Fivehundredmiles (5/1), Palazzo (7/1), Alpha Tauri (10/1), Gracie's Girl (10/1), Casaruan (12/1), The Eagle's Nest (20/1), Captain Revelation (33/1), Lady Carduros (33/1), Tiger Balm (50/1), Jagerbond (50/1), Early Morning Mist (50/1), Margaret J (66/1)
Verdict
- Gracie's Girl
- Crazy Spin
- Palazzo
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.