16:25 Southwell Tue 28 January 2020

  • Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap (Class 6)
  • 1m 13y, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:1m 43.58sOff time:16:26:58
1
(7)
Crazy Spinp13
410-1OR: 56CD
3/1
T: I FurtadoJ: Jason Hart

Arrives seeking a hat-trick over C&D, having shown improved form on her last couple of starts. Up 4lb for the latest of those in a class 7 event, so will need to pull out a bit more, but has to be considered again.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
(10)
Alpha Tauri27
1410-0OR: 55CD
10/1
T: C SmithJ: Faye McManoman (5)

Standing dish here, with all 13 of his career wins coming at the track, three over this trip. 2lb higher than the most recent of those last March, but little encouragement from his last few starts.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
(6)
Fivehundredmilesv10
710-0OR: 55D
5/1
T: P D EvansJ: B A Curtis

Dual turf winner at up to 1m1f, but 0-17 on AW surfaces. Tries Fibresand for the first time, so there may be scope for a better effort, and his most recent run from this mark at Lingfield would give him a chance, if able to produce a repeat.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(2)
Palazzop,t12
49-11OR: 52BFCD
7/1
T: B SmartJ: G Lee

Back in better form just lately and broke his duck over C&D on his penultimate start, in a classified event. Bettered that last time when 1L runner-up at Newcastle back in a handicap. Up another 2lb, but well drawn and enters calculations.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(4)
The Eagle's Nestt14
69-8OR: 49D
20/1
T: Alexandra DunnJ: Daniel Muscutt

Dual AW winner on other surfaces in 2017 (1m/1m2f). Slipping in the weights after four defeats since wind surgery, and no surprise if he is more competitive from today's mark.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(11)
Captain Revelationp,t483
89-7OR: 48CD
33/1
T: Oliver GreenallJ: J P Sullivan

Triple winner here (7f/1m) in 2016. A shadow of that performer when most recently with Michael Mullineaux, both in this code and over hurdles. Not seen since October 2018, and can only watch from wide draw on return for new trainer.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
(14)
Margaret Jp14
49-5OR: 45
66/1
T: P S McEnteeJ: Grace McEntee (7)

0-25 so far and arrives in moderate form. A reproduction of her Chelmsford run in November might give her a squeak, but 1lb 'wrong' and hard to have any confidence.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(12)
Lady Cardurosp19
69-5OR: 45
33/1
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson

12-race maiden, whose best efforts would be hard pressed to see her finish in the money. Much more needed.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(5)
Jagerbondb,e/s5
49-5OR: 45
50/1
T: A CrookJ: Andrew Breslin (5)

0-23 career record and has been beaten comfortably on all but one start this winter. Over a stone out of the handicap and very difficult to make a serious case for him.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(3)
Tiger Balm13
38-5OR: 52
50/1
T: George BougheyJ: K T O'Neill

Well held in all four of her starts in sprints to date, the latest in a Wolverhampton selling handicap. Step up in trip may help, as might the switch to this slower surface, but can only watch and wait for improvement.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(1)
Gracie's Girl8
38-5OR: 52
10/1
T: M ApplebyJ: George Rooke (7)

Has shown some promise at lower levels, being placed in three of her five starts, including her on her penultimate start (6f) and last time on her handicap debut at Wolverhampton (7f). Worth a try stepped up in trip. Unexposed and interesting.

Last RunWatch last race
12
(8)
Early Morning Mist161
38-2OR: 49
50/1
T: Miss Amy MurphyJ: Gabriele Malune (3)

Well beaten in all three runs last summer (7f-1m). Trip ought to suit, and she is related to success on the Polytrack, but this surface is an unknown and her initial mark requires some improvement. Only really interesting if supported.

Last RunWatch last race
13
(9)
Casaruan16
38-1OR: 48
12/1
T: M ApplebyJ: Theodore Ladd (3)

Acts on this surface, but yet to get within 6L of the winner of any of his five starts. Step up in trip could help, and interesting that his last two SPs have been just 4-1 and 8-1, so upturn in fortunes not ruled out.

Last RunWatch last race
14
(13)
Luscifer8
38-0OR: 46
4/1
T: A W CarrollJ: L Morris

Former Richard Hughes-trained gelding who took a step back in the right direction last time at Wolverhampton (7f), when back up in trip on his second run for this trainer. Possibilities upped again in trip, but does have poor draw to overcome.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Crazy Spin (3/1), Luscifer (4/1), Fivehundredmiles (5/1), Palazzo (7/1), Alpha Tauri (10/1), Gracie's Girl (10/1), Casaruan (12/1), The Eagle's Nest (20/1), Captain Revelation (33/1), Lady Carduros (33/1), Tiger Balm (50/1), Jagerbond (50/1), Early Morning Mist (50/1), Margaret J (66/1)

Verdict

Crazy Spin has to be shortlisted after his recent form, but a 4lb rise may prove beyond him here and the suggestion is to take a chance on GRACIE'S GIRL, who has room for improvement now upped in trip from a workable mark. Stablemate Casaruan could do better, while others of interest include Luscifer, Palazzo and Fivehundredmiles.
  1. Gracie's Girl
  2. Crazy Spin
  3. Palazzo

Video Replay

