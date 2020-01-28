Meetings
14:17 Pau Tue 28 January 2020
1
Mand Sib21
610-10OR:
11/2
2
510-10OR: D
15/8
3
Alexania21
610-7OR: D
33/1
4
Every Wherev19
610-7OR: CD
11/2
5
610-7OR:
16/1
6
610-7OR:
25/1
7
Flakzane308
510-7OR:
9/2
8
510-3OR:
10/1
9
Furie Noire385
510-3OR:
7/2
10
510-3OR:
50/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Alna Top (15/8), Furie Noire (7/2), Flakzane (9/2), Every Where (11/2), Mand Si (11/2), Formule Un (10/1), Lorrainas (16/1), Zorra Des Obeaux (25/1), Alexania (33/1), Feale Baie (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed