13:07 Pau Tue 28 January 2020

  • R De Tauzia Chase
  • 2m 3f 85y, Good
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner€20,790.002nd€6,600.003rd€3,300.004th€2,310.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:13:09:37
1
Baxter Du Berlais18
410-10OR:
7/2
T: L LarrigadeJ: M Gauthier (7)
2
Saint Bellamy18
410-10OR:
9/2
T: P QuintonJ: N Desoutter (4)
3
Delavo14
410-7OR:
4/1
T: E ClayeuxJ: Felix de Giles
4
Gaspacho's21
410-7OR:
25/1
T: E ClayeuxJ: D Ubeda
5
Gamsoulb21
410-7OR:
33/1
T: E LerayJ: Y Courmont (9)
7
Wabba14
410-7OR:
14/1
T: J OrtetJ: Raymond O'Brien
8
Goldorak De Larre21
410-7OR:
9/2
T: D CottinJ: G Re
9
Raffles Rose18
410-7OR:
17/2
T: P & C PeltierJ: D Mescam
10
Stop Line18
410-3OR:
3/1
T: Mlle D MeleJ: S Paillard

Non-Runners

6
Dream Marco38
410-7OR: -
T: J P DaireauxJ: P Blot
11
Sambana Du Berlais38
410-3OR: -
T: A Chaille-ChailleJ: P Dubourg

Betting

Forecast

Stop Line (3/1), Baxter Du Berlais (7/2), Delavo (4/1), Saint Bellamy (9/2), Goldorak De Larre (9/2), Raffles Rose (17/2), Sambana Du Berlais (10/1), Wabba (14/1), Dream Marco (18/1), Gaspacho's (25/1), Gamsoul (33/1)

