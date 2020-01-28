Meetings
13:07 Pau Tue 28 January 2020
1
410-10OR:
7/2
2
410-10OR:
9/2
3
Delavo14
410-7OR:
4/1
4
410-7OR:
25/1
5
Gamsoulb21
410-7OR:
33/1
7
Wabba14
410-7OR:
14/1
8
410-7OR:
9/2
9
410-7OR:
17/2
10
410-3OR:
3/1
Non-Runners
6
Dream Marco38
410-7OR: -
T: J P DaireauxJ: P Blot
11
Sambana Du Berlais38
410-3OR: -
T: A Chaille-ChailleJ: P Dubourg
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Stop Line (3/1), Baxter Du Berlais (7/2), Delavo (4/1), Saint Bellamy (9/2), Goldorak De Larre (9/2), Raffles Rose (17/2), Sambana Du Berlais (10/1), Wabba (14/1), Dream Marco (18/1), Gaspacho's (25/1), Gamsoul (33/1)
