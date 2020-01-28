Meetings
11:55 Pau Tue 28 January 2020
1
511-0OR:
9/4
2
Fox Trot Delmarb121
510-12OR:
7/4
3
610-10OR:
33/1
4
610-7OR:
80/1
5
610-5OR:
14/1
7
510-1OR:
25/1
8
59-13OR:
7/1
9
59-13OR:
11/4
10
59-13OR:
20/1
11
69-13OR:
25/1
Non-Runners
6
Moon Ray18
510-1OR: -
T: G BouchonnetJ: M Gauthier
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Fox Trot Delmar (7/4), Fenomene D'oc (9/4), Farnese De Lagarde (11/4), Trocadero Lanlore (7/1), Epson De Leonie (14/1), Hanae Pompadour (20/1), Fou Du Pecos (25/1), Al Nafleur Du Lia (25/1), Eausauvage Lanlore (33/1), Moon Ray (40/1), Galeastar (80/1)
