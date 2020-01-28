16:10 Newcastle Tue 28 January 2020
Maiden (0-6); held no chance with the talented Minella Trump when runner-up in a Sedgefield novice (2m4f, soft) on his penultimate start; fair fourth on New Year's Day handicap debut (Fakenham); international showjumper Joe Whitaker takes the ride.
Made all when off the mark on handicap debut over hurdles at Ayr (3m, good) in October 2018; appeared in need of the run on return to action (from a 14-month absence) at Ayr 26 days ago.
Better known as a chaser and back with Donald McCain following a stint in point-to-points for Alan Hill (husband of Lawney); pulled-up at Southwell (2m4½f, heavy) 44 days ago; in fairness, the handicapper is showing some leniency.
Maiden (0-10); stayed on from the second last to finish a modest third (beaten 18L) to the clear-cut winner Jobsonfire at Doncaster (3m, good to soft) a fortnight ago; each-way claims.
Ex-northern pointer (with owner Vic Colgan); has shown only minimal promise under rules as a novice for Phil Kirby; must take a sizeable step forward on handicap debut; market potentially informative.
Out the back in three novice starts (all over 2m½f at Bangor On Dee); closely related to the point winner Be My Oscar; could feasibly fare better on handicap debut over this longer trip (2m6f); sports first-time cheekpieces.
Has failed to make a positive impression since sent handicapping (eased 18lb since March 2019); was beaten 17L when fourth of nine to Mamoo at Catterick (3m1½f, good to soft) on New Year's Day.
Mixed fortunes so far (1-12); 5lb higher than when beating Robyndzone by 3L at Southwell (3m, good) in May 2019; the 7lb claim of the inexperienced Lewis Dobb is potentially a valuable asset.
3-6 in point-to-points (Corbridge, Alnwick and Balcormo Mains); her form figures under rules (U05U) don't exactly serve to instil much confidence; is opposed on the balance of probability.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Ladronne (15/8), Sultans Pride (2/1), Three County's (13/2), Storm Nelson (17/2), Taras Day (12/1), Frankies Fire (14/1), King Gypsy (14/1), Jupiters Way (25/1), Court Dismissed (66/1)
Verdict
- King Gypsy
- Taras Day
- Three County's
