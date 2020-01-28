Meetings

16:10 Newcastle Tue 28 January 2020

  • Equine Products Amateur Riders' Handicap Hurdle (Div 2) (Class 5)
  • 2m 6f, Soft (Good to Soft in places)
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£3,619.002nd£1,122.003rd£561.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:6m 9.8sOff time:16:11:18
1
Ladronne27
611-13OR: 101
15/8
T: Tjade CollierJ: Mr Joe Whitaker (7)

Maiden (0-6); held no chance with the talented Minella Trump when runner-up in a Sedgefield novice (2m4f, soft) on his penultimate start; fair fourth on New Year's Day handicap debut (Fakenham); international showjumper Joe Whitaker takes the ride.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Storm Nelson26
711-12OR: 100
17/2
T: Mrs L B NormileJ: Mr Thomas M O'Brien

Made all when off the mark on handicap debut over hurdles at Ayr (3m, good) in October 2018; appeared in need of the run on return to action (from a 14-month absence) at Ayr 26 days ago.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Court Dismissedp44
1011-12OR: 100
66/1
T: D McCain JnrJ: Mr Toby McCain-mitchell (7)

Better known as a chaser and back with Donald McCain following a stint in point-to-points for Alan Hill (husband of Lawney); pulled-up at Southwell (2m4½f, heavy) 44 days ago; in fairness, the handicapper is showing some leniency.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Sultans Pride14
811-10OR: 98
2/1
T: G BoanasJ: Mr A Anderson (3)

Maiden (0-10); stayed on from the second last to finish a modest third (beaten 18L) to the clear-cut winner Jobsonfire at Doncaster (3m, good to soft) a fortnight ago; each-way claims.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Jupiters Way266
811-9OR: 97
25/1
T: P A KirbyJ: Mr Henry Newcombe (7)

Ex-northern pointer (with owner Vic Colgan); has shown only minimal promise under rules as a novice for Phil Kirby; must take a sizeable step forward on handicap debut; market potentially informative.

Last RunWatch last race
6
King Gypsyp146
511-5OR: 93
14/1
T: Oliver GreenallJ: Mr Ed Glassonbury (3)

Out the back in three novice starts (all over 2m½f at Bangor On Dee); closely related to the point winner Be My Oscar; could feasibly fare better on handicap debut over this longer trip (2m6f); sports first-time cheekpieces.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
Three County'sh,t27
911-2OR: 90
13/2
T: Olly MurphyJ: Mr James King

Has failed to make a positive impression since sent handicapping (eased 18lb since March 2019); was beaten 17L when fourth of nine to Mamoo at Catterick (3m1½f, good to soft) on New Year's Day.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
Taras Dayp,t70
710-11OR: 85
12/1
T: Laura MorganJ: Mr Lewis Dobb (7)

Mixed fortunes so far (1-12); 5lb higher than when beating Robyndzone by 3L at Southwell (3m, good) in May 2019; the 7lb claim of the inexperienced Lewis Dobb is potentially a valuable asset.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Frankies Fire19
710-8OR: 82
14/1
T: J WaltonJ: Mr Kit Alexander

3-6 in point-to-points (Corbridge, Alnwick and Balcormo Mains); her form figures under rules (U05U) don't exactly serve to instil much confidence; is opposed on the balance of probability.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Ladronne (15/8), Sultans Pride (2/1), Three County's (13/2), Storm Nelson (17/2), Taras Day (12/1), Frankies Fire (14/1), King Gypsy (14/1), Jupiters Way (25/1), Court Dismissed (66/1)

Verdict

A very tricky finale, which in truth makes precious little appeal from a punting perspective with the safest advice being to follow the market moves, Both Jupiters Way (handicap debut for Phil Kirby) and the newly-cheekpieced and upped-in-trip KING GYPSY are thought capable of better now switched to a more realistic level. The booking of the talented 3lb claimer Ed Glassonbury catches the eye aboard the selection. Others with a definite shout in an open race include Taras Day, Ladronne and Three County's.
  1. King Gypsy
  2. Taras Day
  3. Three County's

Video Replay

