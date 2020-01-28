Meetings

15:10 Newcastle Tue 28 January 2020

  • Ramside Hall Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m 75y, Soft (Good to Soft in places)
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£4,289.002nd£1,259.003rd£630.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 27.8sOff time:15:10:57
1
Sword Of Fate50
712-5OR: 107D
33/1
T: L KerrJ: Sam Coltherd (3)

Won twice in quick succession over fences for Tom Lacey (2m3½f-2m5f) during the summer of 2018; has fallen steadily in the weights since joining Leonard Kerr (some 18lb or so); very hard to fancy off top-weight.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Dunlyb8(ex 7)
712-1OR: 96CD
5/4
T: J EwartJ: B S Hughes

Followed up his Ayr win when scoring with a degree of ease over C&D last week (beat Maxed Out King by 9L); the Ewart horses are finding their feet of late; looks tough to stop in retained blinkers under a 7lb penalty.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
Bleu Et Noirh31
911-12OR: 100D
10/1
T: Tim VaughanJ: Charlie Price (5)

No win over obstacles since August 2016 (2m1f novices' hurdle at Newton Abbot); has plummeted in the weights as a result; only fifth of nine to Ouro Branco on chasing debut at Catterick (1m7½f, soft) over the festive period.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
What's The Scoop24
1011-12OR: 100BF
11/2
T: Mrs S J SmithJ: Danny Cook

13-race maiden (0-6 over fences); ran his best race for Sue Smith when runner-up to Pinch Of Ginger over 2m4f here (soft) earlier this month; had previously finished fourth (just in front of Bleu Et Noir) at Catterick over the festive period.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Uno Valoroso38
1211-5OR: 93CD
16/1
T: M WalfordJ: Jamie Hamilton

Veteran; reasonably consistent, albeit hasn't won since scoring over fences at Bangor (2m1½f, soft) in December 2017; weakened after racing prominently in a spin over hurdles here (2m) immediately prior to Christmas.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Voila Ericb28
811-4OR: 92
15/2
T: M ScudamoreJ: Brendan Powell

Eight-race maiden (0-2 over fences); was in contention until weakening from the third last fence at Warwick (2m4f, soft) on New Year's Eve - finished 23¼L fifth to Manofthemoment; could feasibly appreciate dropping back to 2m.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
Carlingford Prince22
1110-11OR: 85
14/1
T: T ReedJ: Harry Reed (3)

Left in a remote fourth to Dunly (Ripstick third) on comeback run at Ayr (2m, heavy) three weeks ago; is very lightly raced for his age (just seven starts) so presumably has had any number of problems.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Ripstick22
910-8OR: 82D
11/2
T: J WaltonJ: C O'Farrell

Broke his duck under rules at the 14th attempt when justifying favouritism at Sedgefield (2m+, soft) on Boxing Day - beat Roxyfet by 2¼L; soon beaten (third) behind Dunly at Ayr subsequently; place possibilities.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Frankie Balloup,t33
1110-7OR: 81D
14/1
T: Miss J E FosterJ: Ryan Mania

Won three times at Sedgefield (2m+ soft to heavy) during the early months of 2018 and has emerged from a spell in the doldrums in marginally better form of late; has plenty of work to do with Ripstick on the basis of Boxing Day Sedgefield form.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Budarri610-1211/4
T: W ColtherdJ: Sam Coltherd

Betting

Forecast

Dunly (5/4), What's The Scoop (11/2), Ripstick (11/2), Voila Eric (15/2), Bleu Et Noir (10/1), Frankie Ballou (14/1), Carlingford Prince (14/1), Uno Valoroso (16/1), Sword Of Fate (33/1)

Verdict

Former Nicky Henderson inmate What's The Scoop ran his best race to date for Sue Smith when finishing runner-up over 2m4f here (soft) earlier this month, while a possible value-based each-way angle is offered via the dropped-in-trip eight-year-old Voila Eric (Michael Scudamore). However, in seeking the winner simplicity is key and it's difficult to oppose the hat-trick seeking DUNLY for the in-form Langholm trainer James Ewart.
  1. Dunly
  2. What's The Scoop
  3. Voila Eric

Video Replay

