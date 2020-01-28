15:10 Newcastle Tue 28 January 2020
Won twice in quick succession over fences for Tom Lacey (2m3½f-2m5f) during the summer of 2018; has fallen steadily in the weights since joining Leonard Kerr (some 18lb or so); very hard to fancy off top-weight.
Followed up his Ayr win when scoring with a degree of ease over C&D last week (beat Maxed Out King by 9L); the Ewart horses are finding their feet of late; looks tough to stop in retained blinkers under a 7lb penalty.
No win over obstacles since August 2016 (2m1f novices' hurdle at Newton Abbot); has plummeted in the weights as a result; only fifth of nine to Ouro Branco on chasing debut at Catterick (1m7½f, soft) over the festive period.
13-race maiden (0-6 over fences); ran his best race for Sue Smith when runner-up to Pinch Of Ginger over 2m4f here (soft) earlier this month; had previously finished fourth (just in front of Bleu Et Noir) at Catterick over the festive period.
Veteran; reasonably consistent, albeit hasn't won since scoring over fences at Bangor (2m1½f, soft) in December 2017; weakened after racing prominently in a spin over hurdles here (2m) immediately prior to Christmas.
Eight-race maiden (0-2 over fences); was in contention until weakening from the third last fence at Warwick (2m4f, soft) on New Year's Eve - finished 23¼L fifth to Manofthemoment; could feasibly appreciate dropping back to 2m.
Left in a remote fourth to Dunly (Ripstick third) on comeback run at Ayr (2m, heavy) three weeks ago; is very lightly raced for his age (just seven starts) so presumably has had any number of problems.
Broke his duck under rules at the 14th attempt when justifying favouritism at Sedgefield (2m+, soft) on Boxing Day - beat Roxyfet by 2¼L; soon beaten (third) behind Dunly at Ayr subsequently; place possibilities.
Won three times at Sedgefield (2m+ soft to heavy) during the early months of 2018 and has emerged from a spell in the doldrums in marginally better form of late; has plenty of work to do with Ripstick on the basis of Boxing Day Sedgefield form.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Budarri
|6
|10-12
|11/4
|T: W ColtherdJ: Sam Coltherd
Betting
Forecast
Dunly (5/4), What's The Scoop (11/2), Ripstick (11/2), Voila Eric (15/2), Bleu Et Noir (10/1), Frankie Ballou (14/1), Carlingford Prince (14/1), Uno Valoroso (16/1), Sword Of Fate (33/1)
Verdict
- Dunly
- What's The Scoop
- Voila Eric
