Meetings

20:33 Mahoning Valley Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Claiming
  • 6f, Sloppy
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner$7,308.002nd$2,320.003rd$1,160.004th$813.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:42:32
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Fee Waiver17
69-0OR: 84BFD
6/1
T: Julie PappadaJ: Jaime Rodriguez
2
(2)
Freedonia174
59-0OR: 76D
5/2
T: Jay BernardiniJ: Erik Barbaran
3
(3)
Hennessy Fire17
79-0OR: 72D
14/1
T: Jevon CrumleyJ: Ashley Kauffman
4
(4)
Selling Out22
59-0OR: 89D
11/8
T: Richard ZielinskiJ: Edgar Paucar
5
(5)
Clyde Park36
109-0OR: 75D
22/1
T: Jr Odin Londono,J: Gerardo Corrales
6
(6)
You're Batman65
59-0OR: 81
25/1
T: Zeljko KrcmarJ: T Houghton
7
(7)
Baku Dancer209
69-0OR: 88
14/1
T: Jay BernardiniJ: Alex Gonzalez
8
(8)
Finished20
59-0OR: 76
16/1
T: Joseph PooleJ: Sonny Leon
9
(9)
Oh Oz223
79-0OR: 76D
22/1
T: Richard ZielinskiJ: Luis Quinones
10
(10)
Get That Box55
69-0OR: 76D
10/1
T: Douglas AdamsJ: Luciano Hernandez
11
(11)
Alex The Dude17
79-0OR: 79D
12/1
T: John BrownJ: Luis Perez
12
(12)
Steve Came Thru17
99-0OR: 66D
33/1
T: Robin SchusterJ: Fernando Becerra Salazar

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Selling Out (11/8), Freedonia (5/2), Fee Waiver (6/1), Get That Box (10/1), Alex The Dude (12/1), Baku Dancer (14/1), Hennessy Fire (14/1), Finished (16/1), Clyde Park (22/1), Oh Oz (22/1), You're Batman (25/1), Steve Came Thru (33/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby