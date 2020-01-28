Meetings

19:36 Mahoning Valley Tue 28 January 2020

  • Race 5 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 5f, Sloppy
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$13,922.002nd$4,420.003rd$2,210.004th$1,547.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Result amended following stewards enquiry

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:46:47
1
(1)
Hopes And Prayers20
38-10OR: 51
16/1
T: Tina CasalinovaJ: Fernando Becerra Salazar
2
(2)
Promises Forever52
38-10OR: 61
11/1
T: Robert GorhamJ: Christian Pilares
3
(3)
South Beach Girl20
38-10OR: 63BF
2/1
T: Jason DacostaJ: Jaime Rodriguez
4
(4)
Miss Vero
38-10OR:
3/1
T: William CowansJ: Jose Bracho
5
(5)
Templement27
38-10OR: 44
6/1
T: Luis JuradoJ: Sonny Leon
6
(6)
Waverly Sunset20
38-10OR: 62
5/2
T: Brett SantangeloJ: Erik Barbaran
7
(7)
Pretty Charlee
38-10OR:
33/1
T: Debbie SchaberJ: Edgar Paucar
9
(9)
Rise To Power133
38-10OR: 37
16/1
T: Robert GorhamJ: T Houghton

Non-Runners

8
(8)
Show Me The Best62
38-10OR: 53
T: Billy HardinJ: Luis Quinones

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

South Beach Girl (2/1), Waverly Sunset (5/2), Miss Vero (3/1), Templement (6/1), Show Me The Best (10/1), Promises Forever (11/1), Hopes And Prayers (16/1), Rise To Power (16/1), Pretty Charlee (33/1)

Rule 4

Rule 4 applies to board prices only - deduction 5p in the pound

