Meetings
18:12 Mahoning Valley Tue 28 January 2020
1
(6)
88-12OR: 90BFD
8/1
2
(1)
58-12OR: 91BFD
16/1
3
(2)
Shakurr24
68-12OR: 91
8/1
4
(3)
58-12OR: 69D
14/1
5
(4)
88-12OR: 83D
40/1
6
(5)
68-12OR: 93D
6/1
7
(8)
59-0OR: 97D
9/4
8
(9)
Kitchi31
48-12OR: 80D
20/1
9
(7)
58-12OR: 95BFD
6/4
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Double The Laugh (6/4), Strategic Ekati (9/4), Prince Arlo (6/1), Eskendulce (8/1), Shakurr (8/1), Macha's Reward (14/1), Onlyattheshoe (16/1), Kitchi (20/1), Skydigger Andy (40/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed