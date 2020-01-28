16:20 Down Royal Tue 28 January 2020
Stowaway gelding, cost €6,800 as a three-year-old. Full brother to two NH winners and dam a half-sister to a winning chaser; completely tailed off on bumper debut here in December.
Flemensfirth gelding; showed a reasonable amount of promise in a point-to-point contest and on his racecourse debut at Limerick in December; open to improvement.
100/1 and made little impression when well beaten on racecourse bow at Navan last March; a huge amount of improvement needed to figure here.
Cost £30,000 as a three-year-old; related to some decent hurdler/chaser in France; unlikely to be good enough on his debut but worth a peek in the market.
Lord Du Sud gelding out of a French bred mare. Half-brother to Djean Rock, winner in France at up to 2m2f over the larger obstacles; stayed on well on bumper debut at Tramore in December; can improve and one for the short list.
Cost 11,000 euros as a foal; related to plenty of decent hurdlers and should do well in time; has a couple of point-to-point runs under his belt last spring.
Stowaway gelding out of a fairly useful hurdles winner, and cost €120,000 as a 3-y-o. Half-sister White Hart Lady was an impressive bumper winner on debut in October; decent effort on debut at Leopardtown in December; should go close.
Expensively bought in 2019 for £120,000 at the sales; runner up on point-to-point debut before winning next time out; well-related and looks the pick of those making debut under Rules.
Was fancied to run well on his debut in a point-to-point at Tattersalls Farm (3m) but fell at the fourth obstacle; decent effort on racecourse debut here In December and likely to in the firing line once again.
Windsor Knot gelding, doesn't have the same appeal as a few of these on paper and was pulled in a point-to-point in March when last spotted.
Improved on debut effort (when well backed) at Carlisle in December with mucxh better effort over course and distance next time out; strong market support would be of interest.
Not particularly well bred; fell on point-to-point debut before finishing a well beaten 2nd last time out back in 2018; hard to see her being good enough.
Califet mare; related to a few minor winners over hurdles and fences, most notably Horendus Hulabaloo; difficult to see her making her mark against some more experienced types.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Andy Dufresne
|5
|11-12
|8/15
|T: G ElliottJ: Mr D O'Connor
Betting
Forecast
Hamundarson (8/11), Lifetime Ambition (7/2), Bombay Blue (5/1), Fitness Du Sud (9/1), On Eagles Wings (10/1), Mig Des Taillons (10/1), Gondor (12/1), Delvino (20/1), The Mayne Man (25/1), She's All Vintage (50/1), Lady Heath (66/1), Stormy Glenn (66/1), Chrisaldy (66/1), Sam Lorenzo (100/1), I Don't Get It (100/1)
Verdict
- Lifetime Ambition
- Hamundarson
- Fitness Du Sud
Video Replay
