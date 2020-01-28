Meetings

16:20 Down Royal Tue 28 January 2020

  • Molson Coors Flat Race
  • 2m, Soft (Yielding to Soft in places)
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner€6,000.002nd€2,000.003rd€999.004th€500.005th€300.006th€199.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 8.2sOff time:16:21:21
2
I Don't Get It33
612-0OR:
100/1
T: N McCluskeyJ: Mr J Dunne (7)

Stowaway gelding, cost €6,800 as a three-year-old. Full brother to two NH winners and dam a half-sister to a winning chaser; completely tailed off on bumper debut here in December.

Last RunWatch last race
3
On Eagles Wings31
612-0OR:
10/1
T: T E HydeJ: Mr H C Swan (7)

Flemensfirth gelding; showed a reasonable amount of promise in a point-to-point contest and on his racecourse debut at Limerick in December; open to improvement.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Stormy Glenn316
712-0OR:
66/1
T: Robin McNeillyJ: Mr P McNeilly (7)

100/1 and made little impression when well beaten on racecourse bow at Navan last March; a huge amount of improvement needed to figure here.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Chrisaldy
511-12OR:
66/1
T: D CullenJ: Mr M J O'Hare

Cost £30,000 as a three-year-old; related to some decent hurdler/chaser in France; unlikely to be good enough on his debut but worth a peek in the market.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Fitness Du Sud49
511-12OR:
9/1
T: W P MullinsJ: Mr P W Mullins

Lord Du Sud gelding out of a French bred mare. Half-brother to Djean Rock, winner in France at up to 2m2f over the larger obstacles; stayed on well on bumper debut at Tramore in December; can improve and one for the short list.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
Gondor262
511-12OR:
12/1
T: C A MurphyJ: Mr J J Codd

Cost 11,000 euros as a foal; related to plenty of decent hurdlers and should do well in time; has a couple of point-to-point runs under his belt last spring.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Hamundarson33
511-12OR:
8/11
T: G ElliottJ: Ms L O'Neill

Stowaway gelding out of a fairly useful hurdles winner, and cost €120,000 as a 3-y-o. Half-sister White Hart Lady was an impressive bumper winner on debut in October; decent effort on debut at Leopardtown in December; should go close.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Lifetime Ambition80
511-12OR:
7/2
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: Mr F Maguire (3)

Expensively bought in 2019 for £120,000 at the sales; runner up on point-to-point debut before winning next time out; well-related and looks the pick of those making debut under Rules.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Mig Des Taillonst33
511-12OR:
10/1
T: R A CurranJ: Mr D G Lavery (3)

Was fancied to run well on his debut in a point-to-point at Tattersalls Farm (3m) but fell at the fourth obstacle; decent effort on racecourse debut here In December and likely to in the firing line once again.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Sam Lorenzo304
511-12OR:
100/1
T: W J BrysonJ: Mr N Gault (7)

Windsor Knot gelding, doesn't have the same appeal as a few of these on paper and was pulled in a point-to-point in March when last spotted.

Last RunWatch last race
12
The Mayne Man33
511-12OR:
25/1
T: S R B CrawfordJ: Mr B G Crawford (7)

Improved on debut effort (when well backed) at Carlisle in December with mucxh better effort over course and distance next time out; strong market support would be of interest.

Last RunWatch last race
13
She's All Vintage744
711-7OR:
50/1
T: Patrick MageeJ: Mr F J Harford (7)

Not particularly well bred; fell on point-to-point debut before finishing a well beaten 2nd last time out back in 2018; hard to see her being good enough.

Last RunWatch last race
15
Lady Heath
511-5OR:
66/1
T: Mrs L FowlerJ: Mr T J Love (7)

Califet mare; related to a few minor winners over hurdles and fences, most notably Horendus Hulabaloo; difficult to see her making her mark against some more experienced types.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

1
Bombay Blue96
612-0OR: -
T: N MeadeJ: Mr J Archdeacon
14
Delvino
511-5OR: -
T: D A McLoughlinJ: Mr N McParlan

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Andy Dufresne511-128/15
T: G ElliottJ: Mr D O'Connor

Betting

Forecast

Hamundarson (8/11), Lifetime Ambition (7/2), Bombay Blue (5/1), Fitness Du Sud (9/1), On Eagles Wings (10/1), Mig Des Taillons (10/1), Gondor (12/1), Delvino (20/1), The Mayne Man (25/1), She's All Vintage (50/1), Lady Heath (66/1), Stormy Glenn (66/1), Chrisaldy (66/1), Sam Lorenzo (100/1), I Don't Get It (100/1)

Verdict

Plenty will revolve around the stable confidence behind the well-related and expensively procured LIFETIME AMBITION. He already has a point-to-point win under his belt under his belt and may prove hard to beat despite there being some useful rivals on show. These include Hamundarson who is expected to improve on his Leopardstown debut where he finished as runner-up and Willie Mullins' Fitness Du Sud who is another who picked up place prize money last time and can progress. Bombay Blue has finished placed twice to date and it won't be long before he is winning races.
  1. Lifetime Ambition
  2. Hamundarson
  3. Fitness Du Sud

