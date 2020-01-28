Verdict

Fortune Street Belfast Banter Port Stanley

Bumper winnerhas the right credentials to win a maiden hurdle and this could be a good opportunity. After a gentle introduction to hurdling at Fairyhouse in November, he improved on that effort last time at Tramore where he would have been closer at the finish if not making a bad mistake two flights from home. Another who needs to improve their jumping iswho was travelling well on his latest start when falling two hurdles out.has solid bumper form and has produced enough in limited hurdles appearances to suggest he is capable of winning races.