Meetings

13:20 Down Royal Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Molson Coors Maiden Hurdle
  • 2m 130y, Soft (Yielding to Soft in places)
  • 19 Runners
  • Winner€6,600.002nd€2,200.003rd€1,100.004th€550.005th€330.006th€219.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:4m 23.0sOff time:13:20:54
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Fortune Street27
711-12OR: BF
8/1
T: P NolanJ: S F O'Keeffe (5)

Comfortably won a Wexford bumper in October and has produced two decent efforts over hurdles since; going in the right direction and certainly one to note.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Super Sling25
1011-12OR:
100/1
T: S McParlanJ: Mr N McParlan (5)

Lightly raced Peintre Celebre gelding; has been nearly six years since his last run over hurdles and two recent efforts on the AW doesn't suggest he is in top notch form.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Baba Boom24
511-10OR:
33/1
T: J P MurtaghJ: N P Madden

Climbed the handicap ranks on the Flat in style last season notching a hat-trick; has struggled slightly on both hurdles starts to date, let down by his jumping; should win races but more experience probably needed.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Belfast Banterh24
511-10OR: D
7/4
T: Peter FaheyJ: K C Sexton

Pleasing second of 23 beaten 7L on hurdling debut in a Navan maiden on soft ground over a similar trip in December; fell when starting to assert last time at Cork; definite chance if staying on his feet..

Last RunWatch last race
6
Department Of Wart33
511-10OR:
100/1
T: D P DunneJ: K J Brouder (3)

Lightly-raced on the Flat; difficult to assess given he was brought down at the first flight on his hurdles debut at Leopardstown on Boxing Day; market should be the best guide.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Midnight Wilde16
511-10OR:
100/1
T: G P CromwellJ: C D Maxwell

Useful staying handicapper on the Flat when with John Ryan; has changed stable a few times since then and has not been at his best for a long while; no real show on hurdles debut at Punchestown recently; entitled to improve.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Wavelength16
511-10OR:
33/1
T: G P CromwellJ: J M Moore

Off the mark at the second time of asking for connections when landing a Roscommon bumper on heavy ground in September; mixed bag so far over hurdles but entitled to improve and difficult to write off totally.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Arakan Questt16
611-4OR:
16/1
T: B R HamiltonJ: K M Donoghue

Has plenty of bumper experience; finished third of 15 at Gowran Park (2m) on his hurdles debut in November before unseating his rider last month at Down Royal; fair chance if jumping improves.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Desire De Joie27
711-4OR:
14/1
T: G ElliottJ: D N Russell

Pulled up at Cork on return from lengthy absence but put in much better effort last time out at Tramore earlier this month; obviously had training problems but if he can build on recent effort he has every chance.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Enjoy D'allen27
611-4OR:
10/1
T: Peter FaheyJ: S W Flanagan

Fetched £95,000 after a point-to-point win last year, but looked in need of the experience when down the field on both hurdles efforts to date including at this track; more of a long term prospect perhaps.

Last RunWatch last race
13
Outside The Ringt33
811-4OR: 114
9/1
T: N McKnightJ: A W Short (3)

Has some modest form over hurdles in his five outings under Rules so far with his best effort coming over course and distance last time out in December; more needed again but going the right way and has to be considered.

Last RunWatch last race
14
Port Stanley16
611-4OR:
2/1
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: R M Power

High-class form to his name in a couple bumpers finishing just behind the likes of Envoi Allen and Abacadabras; reasonable efforts on both hurdles appearances to date and one to consider.

Last RunWatch last race
15
Dubai Is Great25
511-2OR:
100/1
T: P McCreeryJ: P D Kennedy

Nothing of note in a number of starts since return to action in July following an absence of two years though latest run was slight improvement; tough ask and others preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
16
Punchers Path33
511-2OR:
66/1
T: N C KellyJ: D F O'Regan

Produced two respectable performances in point-to-points; finished fifth of 12 at Punchestown (2m6f) on his Rules debut but completely tailed off last time here and needs to bounce back.

Last RunWatch last race
17
Time Goes By23
511-2OR:
66/1
T: E J O'GradyJ: M P Walsh

Milan gelding, brother to fair 2m5f hurdle winner Getting Late and half-brother to fair 2m hurdle winner Time Please; never a factor on only hurdles start at Naas in January; can progress but will need to.

Last RunWatch last race
18
Drumbaragh18
710-11OR:
100/1
T: N CarolanJ: P J O'Hanlon (7)

has shown promise on only one racecourse appearance in a bumper at Tramore; completely tailed off last time and hard to see him getting involved.

Last RunWatch last race
19
Smiths Girl33
610-11OR:
100/1
T: Shane CrawleyJ: D E Mullins

Getaway mare from family of bumper winner/fairly useful hurdler Asigh Pearl. Tailed off on hurdling debut in a Leopardstown contest last month.

Last RunWatch last race
20
Classy Diva
510-9OR:
50/1
T: Shane CrawleyJ: P T Enright

Daughter of Kalanisi out of a Alflora mare. Best watched on debut representing a yard who are one from 19 with their hurdlers this term.

Last RunWatch last race
21
Forrard Away32
511-2OR:
100/1
T: J T R DreaperJ: Reserve 1

Reserve 1 Gelding by Califret out of a Treasure Hunter mare. Dam placed in bumpers, half-sister to decent 2m7f hurdle winner Torboy. Slightly improved on desperate hurdling debut at Naas when 9th of 17 at Limerick in December.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

5
Bobby Boy16
511-10OR: -
T: Andrew McNamaraJ: L P Dempsey
9
La Chanteuse65
611-5OR: -
T: S R B CrawfordJ: J J Slevin
22
Nathaniel's Dream33
511-2OR: -
T: A J MartinJ: Reserve 2
23
Jessica's Boy44
611-4OR: -
T: N MeadeJ: Reserve 3

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Curious Times611-416/1
T: S R B CrawfordJ: J J Slevin

Betting

Forecast

Belfast Banter (7/4), Port Stanley (2/1), Fortune Street (8/1), Outside The Ring (9/1), Enjoy D'allen (10/1), La Chanteuse (10/1), Desire De Joie (14/1), Arakan Quest (16/1), Bobby Boy (25/1), Jessica's Boy (25/1), Nathaniel's Dream (25/1), Wavelength (33/1), Baba Boom (33/1), Classy Diva (50/1), Punchers Path (66/1), Time Goes By (66/1), Department Of War (100/1), Forrard Away (100/1), Midnight Wilde (100/1), Super Sling (100/1), Drumbaragh (100/1), Smiths Girl (100/1), Dubai Is Great (100/1)

Verdict

Bumper winner FORTUNE STREET has the right credentials to win a maiden hurdle and this could be a good opportunity. After a gentle introduction to hurdling at Fairyhouse in November, he improved on that effort last time at Tramore where he would have been closer at the finish if not making a bad mistake two flights from home. Another who needs to improve their jumping is Belfast Banter who was travelling well on his latest start when falling two hurdles out. Port Stanley has solid bumper form and has produced enough in limited hurdles appearances to suggest he is capable of winning races.
  1. Fortune Street
  2. Belfast Banter
  3. Port Stanley

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby