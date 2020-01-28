13:20 Down Royal Tue 28 January 2020
Comfortably won a Wexford bumper in October and has produced two decent efforts over hurdles since; going in the right direction and certainly one to note.
Lightly raced Peintre Celebre gelding; has been nearly six years since his last run over hurdles and two recent efforts on the AW doesn't suggest he is in top notch form.
Climbed the handicap ranks on the Flat in style last season notching a hat-trick; has struggled slightly on both hurdles starts to date, let down by his jumping; should win races but more experience probably needed.
Pleasing second of 23 beaten 7L on hurdling debut in a Navan maiden on soft ground over a similar trip in December; fell when starting to assert last time at Cork; definite chance if staying on his feet..
Lightly-raced on the Flat; difficult to assess given he was brought down at the first flight on his hurdles debut at Leopardstown on Boxing Day; market should be the best guide.
Useful staying handicapper on the Flat when with John Ryan; has changed stable a few times since then and has not been at his best for a long while; no real show on hurdles debut at Punchestown recently; entitled to improve.
Off the mark at the second time of asking for connections when landing a Roscommon bumper on heavy ground in September; mixed bag so far over hurdles but entitled to improve and difficult to write off totally.
Has plenty of bumper experience; finished third of 15 at Gowran Park (2m) on his hurdles debut in November before unseating his rider last month at Down Royal; fair chance if jumping improves.
Pulled up at Cork on return from lengthy absence but put in much better effort last time out at Tramore earlier this month; obviously had training problems but if he can build on recent effort he has every chance.
Fetched £95,000 after a point-to-point win last year, but looked in need of the experience when down the field on both hurdles efforts to date including at this track; more of a long term prospect perhaps.
Has some modest form over hurdles in his five outings under Rules so far with his best effort coming over course and distance last time out in December; more needed again but going the right way and has to be considered.
High-class form to his name in a couple bumpers finishing just behind the likes of Envoi Allen and Abacadabras; reasonable efforts on both hurdles appearances to date and one to consider.
Nothing of note in a number of starts since return to action in July following an absence of two years though latest run was slight improvement; tough ask and others preferred.
Produced two respectable performances in point-to-points; finished fifth of 12 at Punchestown (2m6f) on his Rules debut but completely tailed off last time here and needs to bounce back.
Milan gelding, brother to fair 2m5f hurdle winner Getting Late and half-brother to fair 2m hurdle winner Time Please; never a factor on only hurdles start at Naas in January; can progress but will need to.
has shown promise on only one racecourse appearance in a bumper at Tramore; completely tailed off last time and hard to see him getting involved.
Getaway mare from family of bumper winner/fairly useful hurdler Asigh Pearl. Tailed off on hurdling debut in a Leopardstown contest last month.
Daughter of Kalanisi out of a Alflora mare. Best watched on debut representing a yard who are one from 19 with their hurdlers this term.
Reserve 1 Gelding by Califret out of a Treasure Hunter mare. Dam placed in bumpers, half-sister to decent 2m7f hurdle winner Torboy. Slightly improved on desperate hurdling debut at Naas when 9th of 17 at Limerick in December.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Curious Times
|6
|11-4
|16/1
|T: S R B CrawfordJ: J J Slevin
Betting
Forecast
Belfast Banter (7/4), Port Stanley (2/1), Fortune Street (8/1), Outside The Ring (9/1), Enjoy D'allen (10/1), La Chanteuse (10/1), Desire De Joie (14/1), Arakan Quest (16/1), Bobby Boy (25/1), Jessica's Boy (25/1), Nathaniel's Dream (25/1), Wavelength (33/1), Baba Boom (33/1), Classy Diva (50/1), Punchers Path (66/1), Time Goes By (66/1), Department Of War (100/1), Forrard Away (100/1), Midnight Wilde (100/1), Super Sling (100/1), Drumbaragh (100/1), Smiths Girl (100/1), Dubai Is Great (100/1)
Verdict
- Fortune Street
- Belfast Banter
- Port Stanley
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.