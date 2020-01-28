Meetings

14:50 Down Royal Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Irish Stallion Farms EBF Rated Novice Chase
  • 2m 50y, Soft (Yielding to Soft in places)
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner€11,999.002nd€4,000.003rd€2,000.004th€999.005th€599.006th€400.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:4m 27.3sOff time:14:50:20
1
Diamond Turfp1,t17
711-7OR: 120D
11/4
T: G ElliottJ: D N Russell

No great shakes over hurdles but has put in three respectable efforts over fences of late; he needs to improve his jumping somewhat and first-time cheekpieces added here which may help..

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Great Khant24
911-7OR: 120D
7/2
T: E J O'GradyJ: P T Enright

12-race chase maiden but running well in defeat in a number of starts over the larger obstacles since October; fair second last time out at Cork and should be winning races sooner rather than later.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Kagney367
911-3OR: 116
25/1
T: J J LambeJ: L A McKenna (7)

Nothing of note in a number of chasing starts including being tailed off last time out at Fairyhouse;. plenty to prove in this contest based on what we've seen to date.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Western Sea31
711-1OR: 114D
9/2
T: Ross O'SullivanJ: C A Landers (5)

Likes to race prominently and showed plenty of ability when landing a Sligo 2m5f beginners contest on good to yielding ground in September; most recent form is poor and plenty to prove at present.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Castle Oliver14
611-0OR: 113D
6/4
T: Padraig RocheJ: M P Walsh

Took a while to get the hang of things over fences but proved himself to be a progressive sort when easily winning last time out at Fairyhouse; will not want the ground to get any faster but looks the one they have to beat.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Monatomic611-75/2
T: G ElliottJ: J W Kennedy

Betting

Forecast

Castle Oliver (6/4), Diamond Turf (11/4), Great Khan (7/2), Western Sea (9/2), Kagney (25/1)

Verdict

CASTLE OLIVER proved himself a decent prospect when impressively winning at Fairyhouse two weeks ago over 2m5f. Although this trip may be on the short side and the ground not totally to his liking he may still have too much class for his rivals. Although still looking for his first win over fences, Great Khan could be the chief danger. He has filled the runner's up position on his last two outings and certainly deserves to win a race. Diamond Turf has plenty of ability but really needs to improve his jumping to get competitive. Perhaps the first-time cheekpieces can concentrate his mind.
  1. Castle Oliver
  2. Diamond Turf
  3. Great Khan

Video Replay

