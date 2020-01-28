14:50 Down Royal Tue 28 January 2020
No great shakes over hurdles but has put in three respectable efforts over fences of late; he needs to improve his jumping somewhat and first-time cheekpieces added here which may help..
12-race chase maiden but running well in defeat in a number of starts over the larger obstacles since October; fair second last time out at Cork and should be winning races sooner rather than later.
Nothing of note in a number of chasing starts including being tailed off last time out at Fairyhouse;. plenty to prove in this contest based on what we've seen to date.
Likes to race prominently and showed plenty of ability when landing a Sligo 2m5f beginners contest on good to yielding ground in September; most recent form is poor and plenty to prove at present.
Took a while to get the hang of things over fences but proved himself to be a progressive sort when easily winning last time out at Fairyhouse; will not want the ground to get any faster but looks the one they have to beat.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Monatomic
|6
|11-7
|5/2
|T: G ElliottJ: J W Kennedy
Betting
Forecast
Castle Oliver (6/4), Diamond Turf (11/4), Great Khan (7/2), Western Sea (9/2), Kagney (25/1)
Verdict
- Castle Oliver
- Diamond Turf
- Great Khan
