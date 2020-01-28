Verdict

Castle Oliver Diamond Turf Great Khan

proved himself a decent prospect when impressively winning at Fairyhouse two weeks ago over 2m5f. Although this trip may be on the short side and the ground not totally to his liking he may still have too much class for his rivals. Although still looking for his first win over fences,could be the chief danger. He has filled the runner's up position on his last two outings and certainly deserves to win a race.has plenty of ability but really needs to improve his jumping to get competitive. Perhaps the first-time cheekpieces can concentrate his mind.