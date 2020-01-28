Meetings

18:15 Cagnes-sur-Mer Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Des Palmiers - Attele
  • 1m 2f 151y, Standard
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner€3,780.002nd€1,200.003rd€599.004th€420.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:19:24
1
(1)
Calie De Bassiere4
80-0OR:
9/2
T: N EnschJ: Marc Tardy
2
(2)
Delphos45
70-0OR:
10/1
T: J B BonetJ: S Triomphe
3
(3)
Estive Du Loir24
60-0OR:
10/11
T: Y A BriandJ: Mlle S Blanchetiere
4
(4)
Chediba Morliere36
80-0OR:
7/1
T: J M RoubaudJ: Mlle P Prod'homme
5
(5)
Charme D'Urzy36
80-0OR:
50/1
T: J M RoubaudJ: L Ligot
6
(6)
Calin Du Reynard36
80-0OR:
20/1
T: J UrozJ: Mlle G Ambrogio
7
(7)
Bambi De Kernas16
90-0OR:
50/1
T: R GoutJ: J ph Grimaldi
8
(8)
Elitesnabe8
60-0OR:
20/1
T: R VexierJ: Mme I Metzemaekers
9
(9)
Elmet Blue20
60-0OR:
25/1
T: L GarciaJ: A Slimane
10
(10)
Clovis Du Cherisay63
80-0OR:
28/1
T: R MouriceJ: Mlle M D'esparbes
12
(12)
Coucou Mon Neveu23
80-0OR:
9/2
T: P LebouteillerJ: Mlle A Rogier Soulages

Non-Runners

11
(11)
Erbajo4
60-0OR: -
T: Julien ChauvinJ: N Partant
13
(13)
Etat D'Ame4
60-0OR: -
T: Julien ChauvinJ: N Partant

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Estive Du Loir (10/11), Calie De Bassiere (9/2), Coucou Mon Neveu (9/2), Chediba Morliere (7/1), Delphos (10/1), Elitesnabe (20/1), Calin Du Reynard (20/1), Erbajo (22/1), Elmet Blue (25/1), Clovis Du Cherisay (28/1), Etat D'Ame (30/1), Charme D'Urzy (50/1), Bambi De Kernas (50/1)

