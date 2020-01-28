Meetings

16:02 Cagnes-sur-Mer Tue 28 January 2020

  • Prix Des Narcisses - Attele
  • 1m 2f 151y, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€11,970.002nd€3,800.003rd€1,900.004th€1,330.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:16:05:25
1
(1)
Grappilleur8
40-0OR:
12/1
T: D BekaertJ: D Bekaert
2
(2)
Game Player16
40-0OR:
50/1
T: J Ch FeronJ: J Ch Feron
3
(3)
Gabin Raudiere12
40-0OR:
11/2
T: G CurensJ: J Guelpa
4
(4)
Great Eagle13
40-0OR:
2/1
T: N EnschJ: N Ensch
5
(5)
Gagnant De Brikvil16
40-0OR:
5/2
T: V MartensJ: Ch Martens
6
(6)
Gaston De Sauzette70
40-0OR:
66/1
T: P CallierJ: P Callier
7
(7)
Gigante8
40-0OR:
13/2
T: D LocqueneuxJ: D Locqueneux
8
(8)
Gagnant Gema16
40-0OR:
20/1
T: J UrozJ: J Uroz
9
(9)
Grain De Malice12
40-0OR:
20/1
T: L BaudronJ: G Junod
10
(10)
Gamay12
40-0OR:
15/2
T: R DerieuxJ: R Derieux
11
(11)
Gitano Blue12
40-0OR:
40/1
T: K ThonnerieuxJ: K Thonnerieux
13
(13)
Gala Du Surf25
40-0OR:
18/1
T: Julien ChauvinJ: J Chauvin
14
(14)
Gin De Fourcade13
40-0OR:
100/1
T: R MouriceJ: V Foucault
15
(15)
Grigri Du Bonheur12
40-0OR:
66/1
T: B GelorminiJ: S Stefano

Non-Runners

12
(12)
Gift De Vandel84
40-0OR: -
T: L GarciaJ: Dylan Garcia

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Great Eagle (2/1), Gagnant De Brikvil (5/2), Gabin Raudiere (11/2), Gigante (13/2), Gamay (15/2), Grappilleur (12/1), Gala Du Surf (18/1), Gagnant Gema (20/1), Grain De Malice (20/1), Gitano Blue (40/1), Game Player (50/1), Gift De Vandel (55/1), Grigri Du Bonheur (66/1), Gaston De Sauzette (66/1), Gin De Fourcade (100/1)

