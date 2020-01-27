18:30 Wolverhampton Mon 27 January 2020
Has been a long way down the field on his latest two attempts. His last run came at Southwell (1m) where he had just one horse behind him in a nine runner contest. Has been eased 2lb to a new career low mark which will help.
A winner at this course over 6f. He was fancied to run well at Newcastle (1m) earlier this month as he went off as the 5/2 favourite, however, he came back at the rear of eight runners. Is 2lb lower than his last winning mark now. One to consider.
Has been running well recently without success. He was second of seven runners on his last appearance at Chelmsford (1m). A visor will be worn for the first time here. One to think about.
A five-time C&D winner. He was successful here over the shorter trip of 6f last time out, justifying going off as the 11/4 favourite. Stepping up in trip where he is one for the shortlist given his record at this track.
His sole success on the AW came over this distance at Kempton. He was 13th of his 14 at Newcastle (7f) on his last appearance. Has had a wind-op since. Best to watch on his return.
Has not prevailed since he broke her maiden on his second career run at this course (5f) back in June 2017. He could only finish fifth of seven on his latest attempt at Southwell (5f). Has been eased 2lb. Others are preferred.
Scored at Carlisle (7f) four runs ago. Was third of 12 on his penultimate outing, finishing 2¾L away. Could only come home ninth of 14 on his most recent appearance though at Newcastle (7f). Can't discount.
A C&D winner who has been running well at this course recently, with two wins and a second place finish from his last three starts. His latest victory came over 6f here. Has gone up 4lb. Big player.
Was second of eight at Musselburgh (7f) three runs ago. His latest two appearances have been disappointing though, including last time at Southwell (7f) as he was ninth of 12. Needs to produce more.
A C&D winner who delivered his best run for a while when he was second of 13 at this course (1m½f) on his last start. He remains off the same mark but is down in trip. Worth consideration.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|5
|The British Lion
|4
|9-5
|11/4
|Full Result
|T: M JohnstonJ: J Fanning
Betting
Forecast
Mount Wellington (11/4), Knowing Glance (11/2), Critical Thinking (13/2), Lucky Lodge (13/2), Kupa River (8/1), Glory of Paris (9/1), Followthesteps (10/1), Plunger (10/1), Beryl The Petal (16/1), Logi (50/1), Balata Bay (66/1)
Verdict
- Mount Wellington
- Kupa River
- Lucky Lodge
