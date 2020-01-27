Meetings

18:30 Wolverhampton Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Bombardier 'March To Your Own Drum' Handicap (Class 5)
  • 7f 36y, Standard
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:1m 27.8sOff time:18:31:40
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
2
(1)
Plunger29
59-9OR: 72D
10/1
T: J ButlerJ: Lewis Edmunds

Has been a long way down the field on his latest two attempts. His last run came at Southwell (1m) where he had just one horse behind him in a nine runner contest. Has been eased 2lb to a new career low mark which will help.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(10)
Kupa Riverh10
69-9OR: 72BFCD
8/1
T: Roger FellJ: B A Curtis

A winner at this course over 6f. He was fancied to run well at Newcastle (1m) earlier this month as he went off as the 5/2 favourite, however, he came back at the rear of eight runners. Is 2lb lower than his last winning mark now. One to consider.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(9)
Glory of Parisv19
69-8OR: 71D
9/1
T: M ApplebyJ: L Morris

Has been running well recently without success. He was second of seven runners on his last appearance at Chelmsford (1m). A visor will be worn for the first time here. One to think about.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
(8)
Lucky Lodgev6
109-7OR: 70CD
13/2
T: A BrittainJ: Harry Russell (7)

A five-time C&D winner. He was successful here over the shorter trip of 6f last time out, justifying going off as the 11/4 favourite. Stepping up in trip where he is one for the shortlist given his record at this track.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
(7)
Balata Bay110
49-7OR: 70DWS
66/1
T: D McCain JnrJ: Ella McCain (7)

His sole success on the AW came over this distance at Kempton. He was 13th of his 14 at Newcastle (7f) on his last appearance. Has had a wind-op since. Best to watch on his return.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
(4)
Followthestepsp22
59-7OR: 70C
10/1
T: I FurtadoJ: T Eaves

Has not prevailed since he broke her maiden on his second career run at this course (5f) back in June 2017. He could only finish fifth of seven on his latest attempt at Southwell (5f). Has been eased 2lb. Others are preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(6)
Knowing Glanceh52
59-5OR: 68D
11/2
T: R A FaheyJ: J Garritty

Scored at Carlisle (7f) four runs ago. Was third of 12 on his penultimate outing, finishing 2¾L away. Could only come home ninth of 14 on his most recent appearance though at Newcastle (7f). Can't discount.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(5)
Mount Wellingtonh,t14
59-4OR: 67CD
11/4
T: S C WilliamsJ: Rob Hornby

A C&D winner who has been running well at this course recently, with two wins and a second place finish from his last three starts. His latest victory came over 6f here. Has gone up 4lb. Big player.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
10
(3)
Logib24
69-0OR: 63CD
50/1
T: Rebecca BastimanJ: Jamie Gormley

Was second of eight at Musselburgh (7f) three runs ago. His latest two appearances have been disappointing though, including last time at Southwell (7f) as he was ninth of 12. Needs to produce more.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(2)
Critical Thinking7
68-13OR: 62CD
13/2
T: David LoughnaneJ: Thomas Greatrex (3)

A C&D winner who delivered his best run for a while when he was second of 13 at this course (1m½f) on his last start. He remains off the same mark but is down in trip. Worth consideration.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

1
(11)
Beryl The Petal32
49-9OR: 72
T: D O'MearaJ: D Nolan

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
5The British Lion49-511/4Full Result
T: M JohnstonJ: J Fanning

Betting

Forecast

Mount Wellington (11/4), Knowing Glance (11/2), Critical Thinking (13/2), Lucky Lodge (13/2), Kupa River (8/1), Glory of Paris (9/1), Followthesteps (10/1), Plunger (10/1), Beryl The Petal (16/1), Logi (50/1), Balata Bay (66/1)

Verdict

MOUNT WELLINGTON has been in excellent form at this course over the last couple of months and he can have more success, despite his 4lb rise in the weights. Kupa River is down to a mark which gives him a great chance of scoring, while Lucky Lodge has a great record at this course and should be on the mix once again as he looks to follow up from his victory over 6f last time out.
  1. Mount Wellington
  2. Kupa River
  3. Lucky Lodge

Video Replay

