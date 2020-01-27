Meetings

17:30 Wolverhampton Mon 27 January 2020

  • Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Selling Handicap (Class 6)
  • 1m 142y, Standard
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 47.98sOff time:17:31:35
1
(1)
Ruby Gatesp56
79-10OR: 65CD
8/1
T: J ButlerJ: D E Hogan (3)

A three-time C&D winner with her latest success coming here coming back in August. She had just one horse behind her in a seven runner field over this C&D last time out. Has been eased 3lb. Can't be discounted.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(4)
Oberyn Martell14
49-9OR: 65
28/1
T: Eve Johnson HoughtonJ: Charles Bishop

Is 0-4 on the AW but has won twice on turf. Has been well below his best over the last 12 months, including latest when he back at the rear of five runners at this course (7f). Has been eased 4lb but others appeal more.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(8)
Memory Hill44
49-9OR: 65
25/1
T: P D EvansJ: B A Curtis

Lightly-raced gelding who is still looking for his first success after four runs. He was eighth of 10 on his handicap debut last time at this track (7f). Has been lowed 3lb and is up in trip. Remains open to improvement so is one to think about.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(12)
Kyllachy Dragon18
59-8OR: 63
5/1
T: M G RimellJ: David Probert

His sole success so far came on the AW at Kempton (7f). He ran well over this C&D on his penultimate outing when he was second of 13. Could only finish eighth of 10 last time out at Chelmsford (1m). Not one to ignore.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(5)
Decoration Of Wart,v8
59-5OR: 60CD
12/1
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson

Has scored over this C&D on two occasions. His form has been disappointing recently, including his latest effort at this course (7f) where he had just one horse behind him in an 11 runner field. Needs to improve.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(10)
Born To Reasonb14
69-5OR: 60CD
6/1
T: Alexandra DunnJ: Daniel Muscutt

Prevailed over this C&D for the second time in his career three starts back. Has not run badly in his two appearances since then. He was fourth of 12 last time here (1m1½f). Back down in trip. Big player.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(3)
Zeshov10
99-4OR: 59
25/1
T: Rebecca BastimanJ: Phil Dennis

Yet to score in nine attempts on the AW but has been successful seven times on turf. He was sixth of 10 runners at Newcastle (1m) on his latest appearance after going off at 80/1. Others are preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(6)
Seaforth8(ex 4)
89-1OR: 52CD
4/1
T: A WintleJ: Finley Marsh (3)

Scored over this C&D for the second time just eight days ago in an 11 runner contest where the margin of victory was 2L. He will have to carry a 4lb penalty here, however, he remains a leading contender.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
(2)
Scrafton38
99-0OR: 55C
33/1
T: A W CarrollJ: R Havlin

Dual-purpose gelding. Has been a long way down the field on his last five appearances. His latest outing came at Southwell (2m½f) where he was sixth of eight. Stepping down in trip. Others appeal more.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(11)
Rockesburyb15
59-0OR: 55C
3/1
T: David LoughnaneJ: R Kingscote

Came close over this C&D two runs ago as he was second of nine runners, beaten by ½L. He was unable to build upon on his latest start as he was last of eight at Southwell (7f). A return to this C&D will help. Worth consideration.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(9)
Sauron's Eyet,v19
48-11OR: 53
10/1
T: I FurtadoJ: Jason Hart

Remains a maiden after six starts. He was sixth of 11 on his last run at Lingfield (1m2f) on the AW after going off at 9/2. Has been lowed 2lb and is down in trip. Visor is on for the first time. In with an each-way chance.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
12
(7)
Ramblowt,v18
78-5OR: 45C
100/1
T: Alexandra DunnJ: Hollie Doyle

Has not been successful since scoring on the AW at Lingfield (1m) in March 2018. Was a long way off the winner on her latest attempt when she was 11th of 14 at Chelmsford (1m). Others are preferred.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Rockesbury (3/1), Seaforth (4/1), Kyllachy Dragon (5/1), Born To Reason (6/1), Ruby Gates (8/1), Sauron's Eye (10/1), Decoration Of War (12/1), Zeshov (25/1), Memory Hill (25/1), Oberyn Martell (28/1), Scrafton (33/1), Ramblow (100/1)

Verdict

BORN TO REASON often produces his best form at this track and he can continue his excellent record here on his return to his last successful distance. Seaforth will need to carry a 4lb penalty following his victory over this C&D just eight days ago. He should go close on his follow up attempt, while Memory Hill looks capable of more than he has shown so far so take him to hit the frame as he steps up in distance.
  1. Born To Reason
  2. Seaforth
  3. Memory Hill

Video Replay

