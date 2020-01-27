17:30 Wolverhampton Mon 27 January 2020
A three-time C&D winner with her latest success coming here coming back in August. She had just one horse behind her in a seven runner field over this C&D last time out. Has been eased 3lb. Can't be discounted.
Is 0-4 on the AW but has won twice on turf. Has been well below his best over the last 12 months, including latest when he back at the rear of five runners at this course (7f). Has been eased 4lb but others appeal more.
Lightly-raced gelding who is still looking for his first success after four runs. He was eighth of 10 on his handicap debut last time at this track (7f). Has been lowed 3lb and is up in trip. Remains open to improvement so is one to think about.
His sole success so far came on the AW at Kempton (7f). He ran well over this C&D on his penultimate outing when he was second of 13. Could only finish eighth of 10 last time out at Chelmsford (1m). Not one to ignore.
Has scored over this C&D on two occasions. His form has been disappointing recently, including his latest effort at this course (7f) where he had just one horse behind him in an 11 runner field. Needs to improve.
Prevailed over this C&D for the second time in his career three starts back. Has not run badly in his two appearances since then. He was fourth of 12 last time here (1m1½f). Back down in trip. Big player.
Yet to score in nine attempts on the AW but has been successful seven times on turf. He was sixth of 10 runners at Newcastle (1m) on his latest appearance after going off at 80/1. Others are preferred.
Scored over this C&D for the second time just eight days ago in an 11 runner contest where the margin of victory was 2L. He will have to carry a 4lb penalty here, however, he remains a leading contender.
Dual-purpose gelding. Has been a long way down the field on his last five appearances. His latest outing came at Southwell (2m½f) where he was sixth of eight. Stepping down in trip. Others appeal more.
Came close over this C&D two runs ago as he was second of nine runners, beaten by ½L. He was unable to build upon on his latest start as he was last of eight at Southwell (7f). A return to this C&D will help. Worth consideration.
Remains a maiden after six starts. He was sixth of 11 on his last run at Lingfield (1m2f) on the AW after going off at 9/2. Has been lowed 2lb and is down in trip. Visor is on for the first time. In with an each-way chance.
Has not been successful since scoring on the AW at Lingfield (1m) in March 2018. Was a long way off the winner on her latest attempt when she was 11th of 14 at Chelmsford (1m). Others are preferred.
Rockesbury (3/1), Seaforth (4/1), Kyllachy Dragon (5/1), Born To Reason (6/1), Ruby Gates (8/1), Sauron's Eye (10/1), Decoration Of War (12/1), Zeshov (25/1), Memory Hill (25/1), Oberyn Martell (28/1), Scrafton (33/1), Ramblow (100/1)
Verdict
- Born To Reason
- Seaforth
- Memory Hill
