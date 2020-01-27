Meetings

16:30 Wolverhampton Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Betway Amateur Riders' Handicap (Class 5)
  • 1m 5f 219y, Standard
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner£3,307.002nd£1,026.003rd£513.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Weighed In

Winning time:3m 1.35sOff time:16:31:09
1
(13)
Eye of The Storm117
1011-0OR: 73D
150/1
T: C R DoreJ: Miss R Hill (5)

Experienced gelding who was successful on his penultimate start at Nottingham (1m6f), scoring by a head in a close finish. He was disappointing in his follow up attempt over that same C&D as he was last of 13 runners. Needs to bounce back.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(6)
Manjaam38
711-0OR: 73BFC
9/4
T: David LoughnaneJ: Mr B Roberts (7)

Is on a long losing stretch which goes back to May 2018. He was fancied to run well over this C&D last time out but had to settle for fifth of 11 as the 5/2 favourite. This will be his first run for his new yard. Can't discount off this mark.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(9)
Cuillin23
510-13OR: 72C
9/1
T: Noel WilliamsJ: Miss Georgia King (7)

Broke her maiden at this track three runs ago over 1m4f. She has been unable to add to her tally in two outings since, including latest when she was fifth of six at Lingfield (1m4f) on the AW. Up in trip now. One for the shortlist.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(8)
Restivet26
710-11OR: 70D
8/1
T: M ApplebyJ: Miss S Brotherton

Prevailed over this distance at Southwell back in November. Was third of six on his latest appearance over the shorter trip of 1m3f at Southwell. Drops down 1lb in the weights. Has each-way claims.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(5)
Percy Prosecco83
510-11OR: 70CD
6/1
T: Archie WatsonJ: Miss B Hampson

A dual-purpose gelding who was successful over this C&D last August. His latest two efforts have been disappointing, including when he came back at the rear of nine runners at Kempton (1m4f) on the AW. One to consider on his return to this C&D.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(12)
Running Cloud9
510-8OR: 67C
25/1
T: D M LoughnaneJ: Miss Megan Jordan (7)

Has not been successful since scoring at this course (6f) on his debut in June 2017. Switched yards last month and has been well held in two appearances since. Stepping down in trip. Needs to improve.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(3)
Greengageh19
510-8OR: 67C
5/1
T: Tristan DavidsonJ: Miss Rachel Huskisson (7)

Has been in excellent form recently with three wins from her last four outings. Her latest success came at Newcastle (1m4½f) where she scored in a 13 runner field. Has gone up 3lb. Big player.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(4)
Lovely Lou Lou28
410-7OR: 70D
22/1
T: J RyanJ: Miss Tia Phillips (7)

Lightly-raced filly. She started her career with success in a bumper at Huntingdon (1m5½f). She has also scored over this distance on turf at Nottingham. Came home last of eight on her latest run at Lingfield (1m2f) on the AW. Needs to bounce back.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(7)
Navajo War Dance219
710-6OR: 65WS
100/1
T: Ali StrongeJ: Mr Ashley Obrey (7)

His sole success came at Ayr (1m2f) in May 2016. Has struggled for form recently, including on his latest outing at Lingfield (1m5f) where he was last of 10 runners. First run back since having a wind-op. Best to watch.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
10
(10)
Glutnforpunishment47
410-6OR: 69
17/2
T: N P LittmodenJ: Martin Dunne

Was in good form on turf in 2019 where he recorded a hat-trick of wins. He finished fourth of eight on his latest appearance on the AW at Lingfield (1m4f). One to think about from this mark.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(2)
Quids Inp,t32
79-13OR: 58
50/1
T: D McCain JnrJ: Miss A McCain

0-12 on the Flat but has been successful over hurdles. He was 10th of 13 on his last start in a 2m4f handicap hurdle at Sedgefield. Returns to the Flat where he looks to be off a very workable mark now.

Last RunWatch last race
12
(11)
Uncle Berniep17
109-10OR: 55CD
28/1
T: Sarah HollinsheadJ: Mr S Hawkins (5)

Was successful on the AW at Lingfield over 2m on his penultimate outing. Was unable to follow that up at this course (2m½f) on his latest run as he was third of 12. Remains off the same mark but is down in trip. Has each-way claims.

Last RunWatch last race
13
(1)
Canadian Georget17
59-10OR: 55
16/1
T: Jennie CandlishJ: Mr Ryan Holmes (5)

Is still a maiden after 20 starts on the track. He was fourth of 12 runners on his last appearance at this course (1m4f). Stepping up in trip once again. Others make a greater appeal.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
9French Mix511-25/2Full Result
T: Alexandra DunnJ: Miss H Welch

Betting

Forecast

Manjaam (9/4), Greengage (5/1), Percy Prosecco (6/1), Restive (8/1), Glutnforpunishment (17/2), Cuillin (9/1), Canadian George (16/1), Lovely Lou Lou (22/1), Running Cloud (25/1), Uncle Bernie (28/1), Quids In (50/1), Navajo War Dance (100/1), Eye of The Storm (150/1)

Verdict

GREENAGE is in the best form of her career at the moment with three wins from her last four starts. Her successful spree may not be over yet as she can defy a 3lb rise in the weights from this latest trip. Percy Prosecco is a C&D winner who is likely to bounce back on his return to this track, while Cuillin may well improve for this step up in trip at a course she has been successful at before so take her to fill up the placings.
  1. Greengage
  2. Percy Prosecco
  3. Cuillin

Video Replay

