16:55 Vincennes Mon 27 January 2020

  • Prix De Fleurance - Attele
  • 1m 2f 205y, Standard
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner€17,010.002nd€5,400.003rd€2,700.004th€1,890.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:17:03:14
1
Hazanie Beaulieu
30-0OR:
25/1
T: P H RouerJ: B Rouer
2
Hanette Du Quesne
30-0OR:
40/1
T: F SapJ: F Lecanu
3
Highest Star
30-0OR:
14/1
T: A RigoJ: J ch Piton
4
Hera Des Brousses25
30-0OR:
13/2
T: P H BillardJ: F Nivard
5
Heitida Gede10
30-0OR:
15/8
T: A PillonJ: E Raffin
6
Hermine Captain10
30-0OR:
18/1
T: Julien RaffestinJ: D Thomain
7
History Spoken7
30-0OR:
18/1
T: Loic GroussardJ: J Ph Monclin
8
Hacienda De Blary17
30-0OR:
7/2
T: T Le BellerJ: G Gelormini
9
Hustella Mag25
30-0OR:
25/1
T: B BourgoinJ: P Y Verva
10
Harmonie De Retz17
30-0OR:
9/2
T: F AnneJ: F Anne
11
Helena Barosso17
30-0OR:
13/2
T: P H BillardJ: F Lagadeuc
13
Havane D'elma61
30-0OR:
33/1
T: Mario DooyeweerdJ: M Van Dooyeweerd

Non-Runners

12
Hers And Mine10
30-0OR: -
T: K VanderscheldenJ: M Abrivard

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Heitida Gede (15/8), Hacienda De Blary (7/2), Hers And Mine (4/1), Harmonie De Retz (9/2), Helena Barosso (13/2), Hera Des Brousses (13/2), Highest Star (14/1), Hermine Captain (18/1), History Spoken (18/1), Hustella Mag (25/1), Hazanie Beaulieu (25/1), Havane D'elma (33/1), Hanette Du Quesne (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

