Meetings

16:17 Vincennes Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De Vittel - Attele
  • 1m 5f 92y, Standard
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€20,790.002nd€6,600.003rd€3,300.004th€2,310.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:16:29:17
1
Fearless Jiel14
50-0OR:
6/1
T: J L DersoirJ: D Thomain
2
Falkris14
50-0OR:
18/1
T: J BruneauJ: J Ph Monclin
3
Fribourg16
50-0OR:
20/1
T: J BruneauJ: M Abrivard
4
Furious Wind14
50-0OR:
5/1
T: F NivardJ: F Nivard
5
Figaro Vici33
50-0OR:
28/1
T: J WestholmJ: B Goop
6
Feder Perrine22
50-0OR:
9/1
T: P MaryJ: P Edouard Mary
7
Fascinoso De Lou22
50-0OR:
22/1
T: L Cl AbrivardJ: Leo Abrivard
8
Feeling Boy22
50-0OR:
14/1
T: Y DreuxJ: Y Dreux
9
Filou Star22
50-0OR:
14/1
T: M LenoirJ: M Lenoir
10
Full Aux Rois22
50-0OR:
40/1
T: J M BaudouinJ: F Lagadeuc
11
Flying Brickell22
50-0OR:
18/1
T: G a PouJ: P Y Verva
12
Fillmore14
50-0OR:
12/1
T: Y A BriandJ: D Bonne
13
Feel Good Desbois16
50-0OR:
3/1
T: J EngwerdaJ: R Ebbinge
14
Fonzy D'heripre16
50-0OR:
8/1
T: D BlondJ: P J Pascual Lavanchy
15
Fangio Du Guesclin38
50-0OR:
50/1
T: O BoudouJ: F Lecanu
16
Fafiot De Payre16
50-0OR:
9/1
T: C H DreuxJ: Ch Dreux

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Feel Good Desbois (3/1), Furious Wind (5/1), Fearless Jiel (6/1), Fonzy D'heripre (8/1), Fafiot De Payre (9/1), Feder Perrine (9/1), Fillmore (12/1), Filou Star (14/1), Feeling Boy (14/1), Falkris (18/1), Flying Brickell (18/1), Fribourg (20/1), Fascinoso De Lou (22/1), Figaro Vici (28/1), Full Aux Rois (40/1), Fangio Du Guesclin (50/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

