16:17 Vincennes Mon 27 January 2020
Feel Good Desbois (3/1), Furious Wind (5/1), Fearless Jiel (6/1), Fonzy D'heripre (8/1), Fafiot De Payre (9/1), Feder Perrine (9/1), Fillmore (12/1), Filou Star (14/1), Feeling Boy (14/1), Falkris (18/1), Flying Brickell (18/1), Fribourg (20/1), Fascinoso De Lou (22/1), Figaro Vici (28/1), Full Aux Rois (40/1), Fangio Du Guesclin (50/1)
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.