Meetings

14:35 Vincennes Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De Puy Guillaume - Monte
  • 1m 5f 92y, Standard
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€18,270.002nd€5,800.003rd€2,900.004th€2,030.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
Result amended following stewards enquiry

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:14:36:04
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Genesis Du Fournau7
49-13OR:
66/1
T: L LerenardJ: M Krouchi
2
Goal De Foot46
49-13OR:
66/1
T: P HawasJ: Th Dromigny
3
Goal De La Mortrie39
49-13OR:
33/1
T: S T MeunierJ: Julien Raffestin
4
Gangway7
49-13OR:
16/1
T: L LerenardJ: J Vanmeerbeck
5
Gold Eleven26
48-9OR:
40/1
T: A RigoJ: J Condette
6
Gatsby D'auge
48-13OR:
25/1
T: F BlandinJ: M Tijou
7
Gospel D'ariane40
49-13OR:
28/1
T: D BethouartJ: A Angot
8
Gin Fizz Tonic6
49-13OR:
40/1
T: G Roig-balaguerJ: F Desmigneux
9
Gilou Baroque39
49-13OR:
6/4
T: T H RaffegeauJ: D Bonne
10
Gala D'urfist
49-13OR:
13/2
T: F LeblancJ: A Lamy
12
Grace A Moi7
49-13OR:
28/1
T: Loic GroussardJ: Cl Frecelle
13
Gavroche Kily26
49-13OR:
6/1
T: F NivardJ: F Nivard
14
Grizzli De Loucas31
49-13OR:
14/1
T: C PilfertJ: B Rochard
15
Gelasquez31
49-13OR:
8/1
T: F AnneJ: F Lagadeuc
16
Gansu San6
49-13OR:
7/2
T: Alain RousselJ: Guillaume Martin

Non-Runners

11
Graal Du Tresor10
49-13OR: -
T: M MottierJ: M Mottier

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Gilou Baroque (6/4), Gansu San (7/2), Graal Du Tresor (4/1), Gavroche Kily (6/1), Gala D'urfist (13/2), Gelasquez (8/1), Grizzli De Loucas (14/1), Gangway (16/1), Gatsby D'auge (25/1), Grace A Moi (28/1), Gospel D'ariane (28/1), Goal De La Mortrie (33/1), Gold Eleven (40/1), Gin Fizz Tonic (40/1), Goal De Foot (66/1), Genesis Du Fournau (66/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:04 Santa Anita
4
(4)
Itsthattime
J: Rafael Bejarano
15/8
9
(9)
Promise Nothing
J: Tiago Pereira
15/8
3
(3)
Handsome Michael
J: David Mussad
9/2
7
(7)
Royal Suspect
J: Abel Cedillo
11/2
5
(5)
Blues Rapper
J: Geovanni Franco
7/1
2
(2)
Guinessey
J: Agapito Delgadillo
20/1
1
(1)
Ridge Route
J: Ruben Fuentes
33/1
8
(8)
Grand Sierra
J: Evin Roman
66/1
6
(6)
Flawless Clyde
J: Victor Flores
100/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby