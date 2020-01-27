Meetings
22:35 Turf Paradise Mon 27 January 2020
2
(2)
58-12OR: 71D
10/3
3
(3)
58-12OR: 72
14/1
4
(4)
78-12OR: 83D
5/4
5
(5)
68-12OR: 77D
9/2
8
(8)
68-12OR: 86BFD
7/2
Non-Runners
1
(1)
College Queen15
58-12OR: 69
T: Gregory EidschunJ: Alex Anaya
6
(6)
Gathan's Girl21
98-12OR: 72
T: Juan SilvaJ: Luis Valenzuela
7
(7)
Donttellmyhusband14
78-12OR: 80
T: James BrownJ: Sahin Civaci
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Winner's Dream (5/4), Goldie's Darlins (10/3), Online Request (7/2), College Queen (7/2), Constant Craving (9/2), Donttellmyhusband (5/1), Gathan's Girl (10/1), Uh Oh Seven (14/1)
