Meetings

16:37 Toulouse Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De La Cartoucherie - Attele
  • 1m 6f 146y, Standard
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner€14,490.002nd€4,600.003rd€2,300.004th€1,610.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:16:43:15
1
Felix Du Bourg11
50-0OR:
4/1
T: B MarieJ: B Marie
2
Crazy De Naiade30
80-0OR:
28/1
T: B MuelJ: B Muel
3
Doruck9
70-0OR:
14/1
T: G MartyJ: M Criado
4
Dexter Paulois14
70-0OR:
28/1
T: P TerryJ: V Cabos
5
Diabolo9
70-0OR:
12/1
T: J H TreichJ: J H Treich
6
Dard Roc16
70-0OR:
11/1
T: P BellocheJ: C Delbecq
7
Caid Du Perche9
80-0OR:
40/1
T: R W DenechereJ: R W Denechere
8
Elmika De Viette14
60-0OR:
15/2
T: B MarieJ: P Vercruysse
9
Eddy Du Vivier14
60-0OR:
2/1
T: P TerryJ: Cedric Terry
10
Eastwood Park14
60-0OR:
7/2
T: M x CharlotJ: M X Charlot
11
Cesar D'Erah14
80-0OR:
40/1
T: J FoinJ: J Foin
12
Dad Du Cedre14
70-0OR:
7/1
T: C H FlirdenJ: F Clozier

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Eddy Du Vivier (2/1), Eastwood Park (7/2), Felix Du Bourg (4/1), Dad Du Cedre (7/1), Elmika De Viette (15/2), Dard Roc (11/1), Diabolo (12/1), Doruck (14/1), Dexter Paulois (28/1), Crazy De Naiade (28/1), Caid Du Perche (40/1), Cesar D'Erah (40/1)

