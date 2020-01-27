Verdict

Cat Tiger Young Lieutenant Moroder

After his recent odds-on reversemust bounce back as he steps up to 2m4f for the first time. His yard are going through a dry spell (0-13 in the past 14 days), but he receives weight and finished behind some smart sorts starts prior to his recent disappointment.has less to prove though and is a confident selection after winning over this C&D when last seen. This is a slightly stronger contest on paper, but even the form of his win at Exeter earlier in the season would make him tough to beat.is held by the selection after their recent meeting, and should be again even though he is receiving slightly more weight this time round.