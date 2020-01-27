Meetings

14:30 Plumpton Mon 27 January 2020

  • Actiph Water Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 4f 114y, Heavy
  • 4 Runners
  • Winner£4,094.002nd£1,202.003rd£601.004th£301.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 31.9sOff time:14:30:49
1
Cat Tiger22
612-0OR: 135CD
8/13
T: P F NichollsJ: Mr D Maxwell (3)

Comfortably clear of his rivals on ratings, and had Moroder in behind when scoring over C&D last time out. That was a much improved effort after he was turned over at 1/3f on his penultimate start. Likely to follow-up.

2
Jamboulet19
511-2OR:
100/1
T: C E LongsdonJ: G Sheehan

Without doubt the outsider of the field given how little ability he has shown in his career, suffering heavy defeats on both starts to date. Likely to be more competitive when entering the handicap ranks, but is best watched until then.

3
Moroder22
611-2OR: 115
11/2
T: J W MullinsJ: J McGrath

Comfortably held by Cat Tiger after he finished just over 17-lengths behind that rival over C&D earlier this month. Ratings may suggest he is booked for third, but he has shown enough ability to suggest he won't be well-beaten.

4
Young Lieutenant14
611-2OR: 127BF
9/4
T: W GreatrexJ: D A Jacob

Shock loser when sent off at short-odds (4/9f) at Lingfield (2m; heavy) only to finish second. Smart form in defeat earlier this season would make him a key player. Step up in trip looks the right move but form of his yard is a big worry.

Betting

Forecast

Cat Tiger (8/13), Young Lieutenant (9/4), Moroder (11/2), Jamboulet (100/1)

Verdict

After his recent odds-on reverse Young Lieutenant must bounce back as he steps up to 2m4f for the first time. His yard are going through a dry spell (0-13 in the past 14 days), but he receives weight and finished behind some smart sorts starts prior to his recent disappointment. CAT TIGER has less to prove though and is a confident selection after winning over this C&D when last seen. This is a slightly stronger contest on paper, but even the form of his win at Exeter earlier in the season would make him tough to beat. Moroder is held by the selection after their recent meeting, and should be again even though he is receiving slightly more weight this time round.
  1. Cat Tiger
  2. Young Lieutenant
  3. Moroder

Video Replay

