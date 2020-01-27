14:30 Plumpton Mon 27 January 2020
Comfortably clear of his rivals on ratings, and had Moroder in behind when scoring over C&D last time out. That was a much improved effort after he was turned over at 1/3f on his penultimate start. Likely to follow-up.
Without doubt the outsider of the field given how little ability he has shown in his career, suffering heavy defeats on both starts to date. Likely to be more competitive when entering the handicap ranks, but is best watched until then.
Comfortably held by Cat Tiger after he finished just over 17-lengths behind that rival over C&D earlier this month. Ratings may suggest he is booked for third, but he has shown enough ability to suggest he won't be well-beaten.
Shock loser when sent off at short-odds (4/9f) at Lingfield (2m; heavy) only to finish second. Smart form in defeat earlier this season would make him a key player. Step up in trip looks the right move but form of his yard is a big worry.
Betting
Forecast
Cat Tiger (8/13), Young Lieutenant (9/4), Moroder (11/2), Jamboulet (100/1)
Verdict
- Cat Tiger
- Young Lieutenant
- Moroder
