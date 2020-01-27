14:00 Plumpton Mon 27 January 2020
Scored over 2m4f here in October, and recorded his second chase success when winning at Leicester (2m; good to soft) last month. Only 3lb higher, and the return to a left-handed track is a big plus. Very likeable profile.
Three-time winning hurdler and his record of 0-10 over fences would advise caution. Needs to bounce back from major disappointment last time out when tailed off over 2m4f at this track. Others make more appeal.
Course winner who has not been seen for 64 days. Has had wind surgery in that time. Fell on seasonal return to action over fences, and was then never dangerous most recently when returned to hurdles. Seven-race maiden over fences.
Yet to strike in twelve attempts under rules. Drops markedly back in trip despite being one-paced at Taunton over 3m last month. May improve from that seasonal reappearance run, but he has an unattractive profile and others look more tempting.
Cannot be fancied in any way given how poorly he has ran over hurdles the last twice. Pulled-up two starts ago, and was then tailed-off when last seen at Wincanton (2m; soft). Makes chasing debut and is readily opposed.
Posted a decent effort on just second chase start when bumping into one at Lingfield (2m; heavy) at the start of the month. Just failed to get up for second, and should be firmly involved on that evidence.
Managed to complete at the third time of asking over fences last time (pulled-up/fell prior to that) when fifth of six over slightly shorter here. However, he was tailed-off and his overall record suggests he has masses to find. Look elsewhere.
Failed to improve since switched to handicaps over the past year (mark has dropped 18lbs in that time). Makes chasing debut and although he won a point-to-point, he will need to step up markedly on his recent performances.
Betting
Forecast
Clondaw Robin (11/4), Wenceslaus (3/1), Scaramucci (9/2), Vicenzo Mio (15/2), Shanroe Smooch (9/1), Hope's Wishes (14/1), Beet Topper (14/1), Fethard Flyer (20/1)
Verdict
- Wenceslaus
- Clondaw Robin
- Vicenzo Mio
