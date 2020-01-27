Meetings

14:00 Plumpton Mon 27 January 2020

  • Catering Service International Novices' Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m 214y, Heavy
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£4,614.002nd£1,355.003rd£677.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 39.95sOff time:14:04:54
1
Wenceslaus53
812-2OR: 107C
3/1
T: D G BridgwaterJ: Brendan Powell

Scored over 2m4f here in October, and recorded his second chase success when winning at Leicester (2m; good to soft) last month. Only 3lb higher, and the return to a left-handed track is a big plus. Very likeable profile.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Vicenzo Miot,v122
1011-12OR: 103D
15/2
T: C GordonJ: Tom Cannon

Three-time winning hurdler and his record of 0-10 over fences would advise caution. Needs to bounce back from major disappointment last time out when tailed off over 2m4f at this track. Others make more appeal.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
Hope's Wishest164
1011-5OR: 96CWS
14/1
T: F BrennanJ: David Bass

Course winner who has not been seen for 64 days. Has had wind surgery in that time. Fell on seasonal return to action over fences, and was then never dangerous most recently when returned to hurdles. Seven-race maiden over fences.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
Scaramucci46
610-6OR: 83
9/2
T: J FarrellyJ: R T Dunne

Yet to strike in twelve attempts under rules. Drops markedly back in trip despite being one-paced at Taunton over 3m last month. May improve from that seasonal reappearance run, but he has an unattractive profile and others look more tempting.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Fethard Flyert123
810-6OR: 83
20/1
T: P HendersonJ: Nick Scholfield

Cannot be fancied in any way given how poorly he has ran over hurdles the last twice. Pulled-up two starts ago, and was then tailed-off when last seen at Wincanton (2m; soft). Makes chasing debut and is readily opposed.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
Clondaw Robinp20
710-2OR: 79
11/4
T: Miss Z C DavisonJ: Page Fuller (3)

Posted a decent effort on just second chase start when bumping into one at Lingfield (2m; heavy) at the start of the month. Just failed to get up for second, and should be firmly involved on that evidence.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Beet Topper42
710-0OR: 76
14/1
T: Miss A M Newton-SmithJ: P J Brennan

Managed to complete at the third time of asking over fences last time (pulled-up/fell prior to that) when fifth of six over slightly shorter here. However, he was tailed-off and his overall record suggests he has masses to find. Look elsewhere.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Shanroe Smooch23
710-0OR: 72
9/1
T: Mrs R FordJ: David Noonan

Failed to improve since switched to handicaps over the past year (mark has dropped 18lbs in that time). Makes chasing debut and although he won a point-to-point, he will need to step up markedly on his recent performances.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Clondaw Robin (11/4), Wenceslaus (3/1), Scaramucci (9/2), Vicenzo Mio (15/2), Shanroe Smooch (9/1), Hope's Wishes (14/1), Beet Topper (14/1), Fethard Flyer (20/1)

Verdict

A pretty uncompetitive affair which offers WENCESLAUS a golden opportunity to record a third win in just four starts since going over the larger obstacles. He jumped left-handed at times when successful last time out, so this track should suit him and he can make light work of a recent 3lb rise in the handicap. The biggest danger to the selection is likely to be Clondaw Robin who posted a much more encouraging effort over fences when third earlier this month. He is still lightly raced and has solid claims if able to build on that run. Although he disappointed over hurdles at this track recently, Vicenzo Mio has placed form over fences here and can prove best of the rest.
  1. Wenceslaus
  2. Clondaw Robin
  3. Vicenzo Mio

Video Replay

