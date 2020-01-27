Verdict

Wenceslaus Clondaw Robin Vicenzo Mio

A pretty uncompetitive affair which offersa golden opportunity to record a third win in just four starts since going over the larger obstacles. He jumped left-handed at times when successful last time out, so this track should suit him and he can make light work of a recent 3lb rise in the handicap. The biggest danger to the selection is likely to bewho posted a much more encouraging effort over fences when third earlier this month. He is still lightly raced and has solid claims if able to build on that run. Although he disappointed over hurdles at this track recently,has placed form over fences here and can prove best of the rest.