Meetings
20:04 Mahoning Valley Mon 27 January 2020
1
(3)
58-12OR: 59
9/4
2
(1)
58-12OR: 57D
25/1
3
(2)
58-12OR: 70D
25/1
4
(4)
49-0OR: 60D
14/1
5
(5)
58-12OR: 79BFD
3/1
6
(6)
48-12OR: 64D
10/1
7
(8)
48-12OR: 72D
5/2
8
(9)
88-12OR: 68
33/1
9
(7)
48-12OR: 79D
5/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Tak'in The Red Eye (9/4), Double Take (5/2), Sidney's Ransom (3/1), Reward The Miracle (5/1), Good Gamble (10/1), Thanks Again (14/1), El Gordo Navas (25/1), Cantankerous Bobby (25/1), A Powerful Tale (33/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:04 Santa Anita
4
(4)
Itsthattime
J: Rafael Bejarano
9
(9)
Promise Nothing
J: Tiago Pereira
3
(3)
Handsome Michael
J: David Mussad
7
(7)
Royal Suspect
J: Abel Cedillo
5
(5)
Blues Rapper
J: Geovanni Franco
2
(2)
Guinessey
J: Agapito Delgadillo
1
(1)
Ridge Route
J: Ruben Fuentes
8
(8)
Grand Sierra
J: Evin Roman
6
(6)
Flawless Clyde
J: Victor Flores
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed