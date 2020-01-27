Meetings

20:04 Mahoning Valley Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 6f, Sloppy
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$6,993.002nd$2,220.003rd$1,111.004th$777.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:06:23
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(3)
Tak'in The Red Eye159
58-12OR: 59
9/4
T: Jeffrey RadosevichJ: Luis Rivera
2
(1)
Cantankerous Bobby40
58-12OR: 57D
25/1
T: Jennifer JohnstonJ: Luis Gonzalez
3
(2)
El Gordo Navas14
58-12OR: 70D
25/1
T: Richard ZielinskiJ: Yuri Yaranga
4
(4)
Thanks Again16
49-0OR: 60D
14/1
T: Sharon CeccatoJ: Luis Quinones
5
(5)
Sidney's Ransom7
58-12OR: 79BFD
3/1
T: Michelle ElliottJ: Andres Ulloa
6
(6)
Good Gamble14
48-12OR: 64D
10/1
T: Robert GorhamJ: T Houghton
7
(8)
Double Take14
48-12OR: 72D
5/2
T: Robert GorhamJ: Christian Pilares
8
(9)
A Powerful Tale23
88-12OR: 68
33/1
T: Anthony GillespieJ: Wilkin Ortiz
9
(7)
Reward The Miracle14
48-12OR: 79D
5/1
T: Gary JohnsonJ: Jose Bracho

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Tak'in The Red Eye (9/4), Double Take (5/2), Sidney's Ransom (3/1), Reward The Miracle (5/1), Good Gamble (10/1), Thanks Again (14/1), El Gordo Navas (25/1), Cantankerous Bobby (25/1), A Powerful Tale (33/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:04 Santa Anita
4
(4)
Itsthattime
J: Rafael Bejarano
7/4
9
(9)
Promise Nothing
J: Tiago Pereira
15/8
3
(3)
Handsome Michael
J: David Mussad
5/1
7
(7)
Royal Suspect
J: Abel Cedillo
11/2
5
(5)
Blues Rapper
J: Geovanni Franco
6/1
2
(2)
Guinessey
J: Agapito Delgadillo
25/1
1
(1)
Ridge Route
J: Ruben Fuentes
33/1
8
(8)
Grand Sierra
J: Evin Roman
66/1
6
(6)
Flawless Clyde
J: Victor Flores
100/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby