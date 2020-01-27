Meetings

15:45 Kelso Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • 2m 51y, Soft (Heavy in places)
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner£4,224.002nd£1,240.003rd£620.004th£310.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:4m 9.8sOff time:15:50:31
1
Black Piratet31
811-10OR: D
5/4
T: J EwartJ: B S Hughes

Smart bumper performer; demonstrated that he retains all of that ability when making a winning hurdles debut at Wetherby (2m, soft) over the festive period; major chance despite the incurred penalty.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Ebony Jewel28
611-10OR: 122D
11/10
T: N W AlexanderJ: Lucy Alexander

Made it third-time lucky over hurdles when justifying favouritism at Haydock (1m7½f, soft) four weeks ago; should continue to progress with further experience and holds strong claims despite the incurred penalty.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Artic Mann15
611-4OR:
150/1
T: N W AlexanderJ: Henry Brooke

Sulamani gelding; jumped poorly on hurdles debut over C&D (40-1) a fortnight ago; stable second-string behind Ebony Jewel.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Breaking The Ice29
511-4OR:
100/1
T: G BewleyJ: Jonathon Bewley (3)

Has cut little ice in point-to-points for Francesca Nimmo since finishing second on debut at Charlton Horethorne (2m4f); unconsidered on rules/stable/hurdles debut.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Cockle Bayt11044
811-4OR:
33/1
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: D R Fox

Completed for the first time when winning a 3m maiden at The Pigeons (soft to heavy) in March 2017; joined this triply-represented trainer for £28,000 immediately thereafter; tongue-tied.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
Doyen Breed25
511-4OR: D
12/1
T: Mrs L B NormileJ: James Bowen

Perth bumper winner (2m, soft); outpaced from the second last when third to the Olly Murphy-trained Endlessly on hurdles debut at Ayr (2m, soft) 25 days ago; could feasibly progress; place chance at best.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Flutter Down29
511-4OR:
50/1
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: Thomas Willmott (5)

Made a low-key hurdles debut over C&D (soft) four weeks ago; an unappealing stablemate of Cockle Bay and Mr Toastie.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Mr Toastiet24
511-4OR:
150/1
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: S Mulqueen (3)

Raced keenly in the rear on debut in a Musselburgh bumper (1m7½f, good to soft), eventually finishing a tailed-off last of ten to Elios D'Or; plenty more needed on hurdles debut for a triply-represented trainer.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Raemoir15
511-4OR: 96
200/1
T: R M SmithJ: Ryan Mania

Has shown no worthwhile form over hurdles (0-3) and it's virtually impossible to imagine a scenario where he is positively involved; stablemate of Flying Moon; look elsewhere.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Six One Nine13
511-4OR:
33/1
T: C GrantJ: Sean Quinlan

Flattered by his proximity to the winner (Le Cheval Noir) in a bumper here in November (2m, heavy); pulled-up on hurdles debut in very testing ground at Doncaster (2m5f, soft) a fortnight ago; other days lie ahead.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Wee Goldie52
611-4OR: BF
9/1
T: Mrs H O GrahamJ: Callum Bewley

Placed in two of his three starts in bumpers, including when beaten 1L by the Micky Hammond-trained Holly James here (2m, good); is introduced to hurdling at a realistic level; place claims.

Last RunWatch last race
13
Zealous19
711-4OR:
66/1
T: A C WhillansJ: Craig Nichol

3-37 on the Flat, most recently winning a 1m1f Class 5 Lady Riders' contest at Carlisle (August 2019); finished last of 12 on hurdles debut at Carlisle; hardly looks to be a natural for this game.

Last RunWatch last race
14
Flying Moon25
410-7OR:
200/1
T: R M SmithJ: William Shanahan (7)

Lowly-rated Flat maiden; unsurprisingly was quickly on the back foot at the business end of the race on hurdles debut at Ayr (2m, soft) 25 days ago; stablemate of Raemoir.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

3
Archi's Affaire67
611-4OR: -
T: W ColtherdJ: Sam Coltherd

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Erik The Red711-44/6
T: K A RyanJ: B S Hughes

Betting

Forecast

Ebony Jewel (11/10), Black Pirate (5/4), Archi's Affaire (5/1), Wee Goldie (9/1), Doyen Breed (12/1), Six One Nine (33/1), Cockle Bay (33/1), Flutter Down (50/1), Zealous (66/1), Breaking The Ice (100/1), Artic Mann (150/1), Mr Toastie (150/1), Raemoir (200/1), Flying Moon (200/1)

Verdict

A sizeable field. However, this surely rests between the penalised duo BLACK PIRATE and Ebony Jewel with a narrow preference for the James Ewart-trained runner on the assumption that he should progress from Wetherby. Returning to action from a lengthy absence there, he demonstrated that he retains all of his ability in putting six rivals to the sword. With experience of competing over hurdles, Doyen Breed gets the tentative nod for the third-placed spot ahead of the hurdling newcomers' Archi's Affaire and Wee Goldie.
  1. Black Pirate
  2. Ebony Jewel
  3. Doyen Breed

Video Replay

