15:45 Kelso Mon 27 January 2020
Smart bumper performer; demonstrated that he retains all of that ability when making a winning hurdles debut at Wetherby (2m, soft) over the festive period; major chance despite the incurred penalty.
Made it third-time lucky over hurdles when justifying favouritism at Haydock (1m7½f, soft) four weeks ago; should continue to progress with further experience and holds strong claims despite the incurred penalty.
Sulamani gelding; jumped poorly on hurdles debut over C&D (40-1) a fortnight ago; stable second-string behind Ebony Jewel.
Has cut little ice in point-to-points for Francesca Nimmo since finishing second on debut at Charlton Horethorne (2m4f); unconsidered on rules/stable/hurdles debut.
Completed for the first time when winning a 3m maiden at The Pigeons (soft to heavy) in March 2017; joined this triply-represented trainer for £28,000 immediately thereafter; tongue-tied.
Perth bumper winner (2m, soft); outpaced from the second last when third to the Olly Murphy-trained Endlessly on hurdles debut at Ayr (2m, soft) 25 days ago; could feasibly progress; place chance at best.
Made a low-key hurdles debut over C&D (soft) four weeks ago; an unappealing stablemate of Cockle Bay and Mr Toastie.
Raced keenly in the rear on debut in a Musselburgh bumper (1m7½f, good to soft), eventually finishing a tailed-off last of ten to Elios D'Or; plenty more needed on hurdles debut for a triply-represented trainer.
Has shown no worthwhile form over hurdles (0-3) and it's virtually impossible to imagine a scenario where he is positively involved; stablemate of Flying Moon; look elsewhere.
Flattered by his proximity to the winner (Le Cheval Noir) in a bumper here in November (2m, heavy); pulled-up on hurdles debut in very testing ground at Doncaster (2m5f, soft) a fortnight ago; other days lie ahead.
Placed in two of his three starts in bumpers, including when beaten 1L by the Micky Hammond-trained Holly James here (2m, good); is introduced to hurdling at a realistic level; place claims.
3-37 on the Flat, most recently winning a 1m1f Class 5 Lady Riders' contest at Carlisle (August 2019); finished last of 12 on hurdles debut at Carlisle; hardly looks to be a natural for this game.
Lowly-rated Flat maiden; unsurprisingly was quickly on the back foot at the business end of the race on hurdles debut at Ayr (2m, soft) 25 days ago; stablemate of Raemoir.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Erik The Red
|7
|11-4
|4/6
|T: K A RyanJ: B S Hughes
Betting
Forecast
Ebony Jewel (11/10), Black Pirate (5/4), Archi's Affaire (5/1), Wee Goldie (9/1), Doyen Breed (12/1), Six One Nine (33/1), Cockle Bay (33/1), Flutter Down (50/1), Zealous (66/1), Breaking The Ice (100/1), Artic Mann (150/1), Mr Toastie (150/1), Raemoir (200/1), Flying Moon (200/1)
Verdict
- Black Pirate
- Ebony Jewel
- Doyen Breed
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.