14:05 Fairview Mon 27 January 2020
1
(9)
Philos28
59-6OR: D
11/4
2
(8)
Dubula41
59-4OR:
7/2
3
(2)
69-3OR: D
8/1
4
(6)
59-2OR: CD
11/2
5
(4)
Blackbeardb51
59-1OR: CD
7/2
6
(5)
59-1OR: CD
9/1
7
(3)
78-13OR: CD
28/1
8
(7)
78-10OR: CD
9/1
9
(1)
58-8OR: D
16/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Philos (11/4), Dubula (7/2), Blackbeard (7/2), Victory March (11/2), Desert Chief (8/1), Spirit Of Song (9/1), Okavango Delta (9/1), Reconnaissance (16/1), Querari Viking (28/1)
Next Race Off
00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
