14:05 Fairview Mon 27 January 2020

  • tabonline.co.za Mr 81 Handicap
  • 7f 210y, Standard
  • 9 Runners
  • WinnerR40,597.002ndR13,996.003rdR6,998.004thR3,499.005thR1,392.006thR696.007thR696.008thR696.009thR696.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Winning time:-Off time:14:06:37
1
(9)
Philos28
59-6OR: D
11/4
T: Alan GreeffJ: Teaque Gould
2
(8)
Dubula41
59-4OR:
7/2
T: Alan GreeffJ: Bernard Fayd'Herbe
3
(2)
Desert Chief35
69-3OR: D
8/1
T: Sharon KotzenJ: Luyolo Mxothwa
4
(6)
Victory March28
59-2OR: CD
11/2
T: Emmanuel KaknisJ: Greg Cheyne
5
(4)
Blackbeardb51
59-1OR: CD
7/2
T: Yvette BremnerJ: Wayne Agrella
6
(5)
Spirit Of Songb10
59-1OR: CD
9/1
T: Gavin SmithJ: Marco V'Rensburg
7
(3)
Querari Vikingb45
78-13OR: CD
28/1
T: Sharon KotzenJ: M J Byleveld
8
(7)
Okavango Deltab5
78-10OR: CD
9/1
T: Hekkie StrydomJ: Charles Ndlovu
9
(1)
Reconnaissance10
58-8OR: D
16/1
T: Sharon KotzenJ: C Maujean

Betting

Forecast

Philos (11/4), Dubula (7/2), Blackbeard (7/2), Victory March (11/2), Desert Chief (8/1), Spirit Of Song (9/1), Okavango Delta (9/1), Reconnaissance (16/1), Querari Viking (28/1)

