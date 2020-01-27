Meetings

13:25 Fairview Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Betting World - 087 741 2777 Fm 68 Handicap (F & M)
  • 7f 210y, Standard
  • 9 Runners
  • WinnerR29,001.002ndR10,003.003rdR5,001.004thR2,492.005thR1,008.006thR495.007thR495.008thR495.009thR495.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:13:26:51
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(9)
Chestnut's Charmb35
69-9OR:
18/1
T: Hekkie StrydomJ: Charles Ndlovu
2
(1)
Love Talkb28
69-9OR: CD
9/4
T: Gavin SmithJ: Julius Mphanya (6)
3
(6)
Princess Kalisi24
49-4OR:
15/8
T: Alan GreeffJ: Greg Cheyne
4
(3)
Miss Calypsob24
59-4OR: D
18/1
T: T LaingJ: C Maujean
5
(5)
Shadow Queen41
59-3OR: D
40/1
T: Sharon KotzenJ: Luyolo Mxothwa
6
(8)
Flame Of Fireb35
59-2OR: C
11/2
T: Jacques StrydomJ: Denis Schwarz
7
(11)
Valderrama28
59-2OR: D
15/2
T: T LaingJ: Teaque Gould
8
(4)
Oasis Queenb5
78-9OR: CD
9/1
T: Hekkie StrydomJ: Keanen Steyn
11
(10)
Hopefulb5
68-3OR:
8/1
T: Jacques StrydomJ: Donald Bogaleboile

Non-Runners

9
(2)
Latescent5
58-3OR: -
T: Emmanuel KaknisJ: Kendall Minnie
10
(7)
Celtic Charm5
88-3OR: -
T: Gavin SmithJ: Marco V'Rensburg

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Princess Kalisi (15/8), Love Talk (9/4), Flame Of Fire (11/2), Valderrama (15/2), Hopeful (8/1), Oasis Queen (9/1), Celtic Charm (10/1), Latescent (14/1), Miss Calypso (18/1), Chestnut's Charm (18/1), Shadow Queen (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby