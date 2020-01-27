Meetings
12:50 Fairview Mon 27 January 2020
1
(5)
69-11OR: D
7/1
2
(3)
89-10OR: C
10/1
3
(9)
69-5OR:
4/1
4
(7)
59-4OR: D
2/1
5
(1)
69-4OR: C
13/2
6
(4)
69-2OR: CD
11/2
7
(8)
69-2OR: CD
10/1
8
(6)
79-1OR:
6/1
Non-Runners
9
(2)
Red Herring52
58-11OR: -
T: T LaingJ: C Maujean
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Anuchke's Wings (2/1), Woodstock Fairy (4/1), Fools Garden (11/2), Angel Of Athens (6/1), Stream Of Kindness (13/2), Summer Moon (7/1), Sao Paulo (10/1), Rocksette (10/1), Red Herring (10/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed