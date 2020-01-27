Meetings

12:50 Fairview Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • interbet.co.za 0861 150 160 Fm 80 Handicap (F & M)
  • 1m 1f 98y, Standard
  • 8 Runners
  • WinnerR39,150.002ndR13,502.003rdR6,742.004thR3,371.005thR1,356.006thR678.007thR678.008thR678.009thR678.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:12:50:58
1
(5)
Summer Moon61
69-11OR: D
7/1
T: Yvette BremnerJ: Wayne Agrella
2
(3)
Sao Paulo28
89-10OR: C
10/1
T: Jacques StrydomJ: Bernard Fayd'Herbe
3
(9)
Woodstock Fairyb28
69-5OR:
4/1
T: Alan GreeffJ: Greg Cheyne
4
(7)
Anuchke's Wings24
59-4OR: D
2/1
T: Sharon KotzenJ: Luyolo Mxothwa
5
(1)
Stream Of Kindness28
69-4OR: C
13/2
T: Alan GreeffJ: Charles Ndlovu
6
(4)
Fools Garden28
69-2OR: CD
11/2
T: Alan GreeffJ: Teaque Gould
7
(8)
Rocksette41
69-2OR: CD
10/1
T: Gavin SmithJ: Marco V'Rensburg
8
(6)
Angel Of Athens52
79-1OR:
6/1
T: Sharon KotzenJ: M J Byleveld

Non-Runners

9
(2)
Red Herring52
58-11OR: -
T: T LaingJ: C Maujean

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Anuchke's Wings (2/1), Woodstock Fairy (4/1), Fools Garden (11/2), Angel Of Athens (6/1), Stream Of Kindness (13/2), Summer Moon (7/1), Sao Paulo (10/1), Rocksette (10/1), Red Herring (10/1)

