Meetings
11:10 Fairview Mon 27 January 2020
1
(6)
Apollo Rockb35
49-6OR:
11/4
2
(4)
49-6OR:
14/1
3
(9)
49-6OR:
15/2
4
(5)
49-6OR:
4/7
5
(3)
79-6OR:
66/1
6
(2)
49-6OR:
16/1
7
(1)
49-6OR:
20/1
8
(8)
49-6OR:
66/1
9
(7)
Rumour Has Itb110
49-1OR:
20/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Leprechaun (4/7), Apollo Rock (11/4), Le Warrior (15/2), Bold Linngari (14/1), Last Kingdom (16/1), Rumour Has It (20/1), Surfin' Africa (20/1), Swordofthespirit (66/1), White Warrior (66/1)
Next Race Off
00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
