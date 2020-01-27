Meetings

10:55 Cagnes-sur-Mer Mon 27 January 2020

  • Du Serpolet Claiming Handicap
  • 1m 1f 207y, Standard
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner€9,449.002nd€3,000.003rd€1,500.004th€1,050.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:10:56:24
1
(1)
Irish Emperor12
59-13OR:
10/3
T: G GeislerJ: A Pouchin (6)
2
(3)
Il Pittoreb10
99-4OR: C
7/2
T: C EscuderJ: E Cieslik (3)
3
(2)
Laquyoodv12
79-1OR: D
6/5
T: G GeislerJ: C Soumillon
4
(8)
Forty Bere6
59-1OR:
28/1
T: M SerorJ: A Chesneau (3)
5
(7)
Royal Giftb6
59-1OR: CD
15/2
T: A HollinsheadJ: E Hardouin
7
(6)
Barkorbab17
78-11OR: D
8/1
T: C EscuderJ: M Waldhauser (9)
8
(4)
Maddaverofaib12
58-11OR: D
20/1
T: M KrebsJ: G Millet

Non-Runners

6
(5)
Lily's Cupcake53
58-11OR: -
T: F VermeulenJ: K Barbaud

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Laquyood (6/5), Irish Emperor (10/3), Il Pittore (7/2), Royal Gift (15/2), Barkorba (8/1), Lily's Cupcake (9/1), Maddaverofai (20/1), Forty Bere (28/1)

