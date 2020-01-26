Meetings

16:17 Vincennes Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Lenotre (prix Helen Johansson) - Attele
  • 1m 2f 96y, Good
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€50,400.002nd€16,000.003rd€8,000.004th€5,600.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:16:25:25
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Crescendis11
80-0OR:
33/1
T: J F SenetJ: J F Senet
2
(2)
Calina8
60-0OR:
4/7
T: J M BazireJ: J M Bazire
3
(3)
Unique Juni43
70-0OR:
18/1
T: J WestholmJ: B Goop
4
(4)
Dear Friend364
70-0OR:
11/2
T: J UntersteinerJ: J Untersteiner
5
(5)
Charmeuse Royale14
80-0OR:
9/1
T: M AbrivardJ: M Abrivard
6
(6)
Divine Mesloise20
70-0OR:
18/1
T: P BellocheJ: A Abrivard
7
(7)
Douceur Du Chene20
70-0OR:
5/1
T: J MerJ: F Nivard
8
(8)
Daelia De Vandel7
70-0OR:
80/1
T: C MegissierJ: C Megissier
10
(10)
Extra Light23
70-0OR:
50/1
T: S T MeunierJ: F Ouvrie
11
(11)
Costa Haufor20
80-0OR:
33/1
T: C H BigeonJ: C H J Bigeon
12
(12)
Deesse Des Landes20
70-0OR:
125/1
T: L M DavidJ: L M David
13
(13)
Virginia Grif22
60-0OR:
18/1
T: A GocciadoroJ: A Gocciadoro
14
(14)
Coumba Kuky20
80-0OR:
80/1
T: G a PouJ: G A Pou Pou
15
(15)
Comete Darche22
80-0OR:
100/1
T: J GuelpaJ: J Guelpa
16
(16)
Electra Jet7
60-0OR:
80/1
T: P VercruysseJ: P Vercruysse

Non-Runners

9
(9)
Crepe De Satin26
80-0OR: -
T: B MarieJ: B Marie

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Calina (4/7), Douceur Du Chene (5/1), Dear Friend (11/2), Charmeuse Royale (9/1), Divine Mesloise (18/1), Unique Juni (18/1), Virginia Grif (18/1), Crescendis (33/1), Costa Haufor (33/1), Crepe De Satin (40/1), Extra Light (50/1), Coumba Kuky (80/1), Electra Jet (80/1), Daelia De Vandel (80/1), Comete Darche (100/1), Deesse Des Landes (125/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby