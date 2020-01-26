Meetings

14:25 Vincennes Sun 26 January 2020

  • Prix Rmc (prix Charles Tiercelin) - Attele
  • 1m 2f 96y, Good
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€45,000.002nd€24,999.003rd€14,000.004th€8,000.005th€5,000.006th€2,000.007th€999.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:14:29:41
1
(1)
General Du Parc21
40-0OR:
40/1
T: F PratJ: A Abrivard
2
(2)
Gallant Way21
40-0OR:
18/1
T: P H AllaireJ: D Thomain
3
(3)
Golden Bridge21
40-0OR:
25/1
T: P H AllaireJ: Y Lebourgeois
4
(4)
Girls Talk42
40-0OR:
50/1
T: P H AllaireJ: F Lagadeuc
5
(5)
Gunilla D'atout35
40-0OR:
11/4
T: S GuaratoJ: B Goop
6
(6)
Amon You Sm
40-0OR:
6/1
T: A GocciadoroJ: A Greppi
7
(7)
Gotland21
40-0OR:
17/2
T: P H AllaireJ: E Raffin
8
(8)
Green Grass21
40-0OR:
9/2
T: S GuaratoJ: M Mottier
9
(9)
Gu D'heripre21
40-0OR:
5/2
T: P H BillardJ: F Nivard
10
(10)
In Your Dreams49
40-0OR:
8/1
T: A GocciadoroJ: M Abrivard
11
(11)
Custom Colt
40-0OR:
66/1
T: H RorgemoenJ: O Kihlstrom
12
(12)
Al Capone Stecca364
40-0OR:
33/1
T: A GocciadoroJ: A Gocciadoro
13
(13)
Juan Bros134
40-0OR:
40/1
T: A GocciadoroJ: R Vecchione
14
(14)
Gamble River21
40-0OR:
28/1
T: S GuaratoJ: J Ph Monclin

Betting

Forecast

Gu D'heripre (5/2), Gunilla D'atout (11/4), Green Grass (9/2), Amon You Sm (6/1), In Your Dreams (8/1), Gotland (17/2), Gallant Way (18/1), Golden Bridge (25/1), Gamble River (28/1), Al Capone Stecca (33/1), Juan Bros (40/1), General Du Parc (40/1), Girls Talk (50/1), Custom Colt (66/1)

