21:45 Tampa Bay Downs Sun 26 January 2020

  • Race 9 - Maiden Claiming
  • 1m 110y, Firm
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$8,316.002nd$2,640.003rd$1,319.004th$924.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:21:47:44
1
(1)
Corcoran11
48-8OR: 90
4/6
T: II John Terranova,J: Samy Camacho
2
(2)
Roller Rolls On15
58-8OR: 85
7/2
T: Gary ContessaJ: Antonio Gallardo
3
(3)
I Have Hope15
58-8OR: 68
50/1
T: Janet Del CastilloJ: Julio Mera
4
(4)
Moro Drama28
48-8OR: 54
40/1
T: Joyce KieltyJ: Walber Alencar
5
(5)
Ifeelgood28
58-8OR: 73
12/1
T: Moises YanezJ: Alonso Quinonez
6
(6)
Sommer Legacy18
58-8OR: 60
66/1
T: John PimentalJ: Pedro Jr Cotto
7
(7)
Pirate Explosive68
48-8OR: 50
66/1
T: Oswaldo UrbanejaJ: Jose Leon
8
(8)
G Friday15
58-8OR: 75
8/1
T: T FoleyJ: Jesus Castanon
9
(9)
Jorns
58-8OR:
8/1
T: M L W BellJ: Jose Batista
10
(10)
Mr. Maurice15
48-8OR: 76
8/1
T: Hubert GaffneyJ: Angel Suarez

Non-Runners

11
(11)
Alperes63
58-8OR: 79
T: Rohan CrichtonJ: Samy Camacho
12
(12)
Schiller Nav18
48-8OR: 52
T: Benny FelicianoJ: Ricardo Feliciano
13
(13)
Drill Bit64
48-8OR: 54
T: Eduardo AzpuruaJ: Antonio Gallardo
14
(14)
Hail Mary Pass139
48-8OR: 33
T: Walter WoodardJ: Angel Stanley

Betting

Forecast

Corcoran (4/6), Roller Rolls On (7/2), Jorns (8/1), Mr. Maurice (8/1), G Friday (8/1), Ifeelgood (12/1), Schiller Nav (25/1), Drill Bit (25/1), Alperes (25/1), Hail Mary Pass (25/1), Moro Drama (40/1), I Have Hope (50/1), Pirate Explosive (66/1), Sommer Legacy (66/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

