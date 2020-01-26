Meetings
21:45 Tampa Bay Downs Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
Corcoran11
48-8OR: 90
4/6
2
(2)
58-8OR: 85
7/2
3
(3)
58-8OR: 68
50/1
4
(4)
48-8OR: 54
40/1
5
(5)
58-8OR: 73
12/1
6
(6)
58-8OR: 60
66/1
7
(7)
48-8OR: 50
66/1
8
(8)
G Friday15
58-8OR: 75
8/1
9
(9)
58-8OR:
8/1
10
(10)
48-8OR: 76
8/1
Non-Runners
11
(11)
Alperes63
58-8OR: 79
T: Rohan CrichtonJ: Samy Camacho
12
(12)
Schiller Nav18
48-8OR: 52
T: Benny FelicianoJ: Ricardo Feliciano
13
(13)
Drill Bit64
48-8OR: 54
T: Eduardo AzpuruaJ: Antonio Gallardo
14
(14)
Hail Mary Pass139
48-8OR: 33
T: Walter WoodardJ: Angel Stanley
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Corcoran (4/6), Roller Rolls On (7/2), Jorns (8/1), Mr. Maurice (8/1), G Friday (8/1), Ifeelgood (12/1), Schiller Nav (25/1), Drill Bit (25/1), Alperes (25/1), Hail Mary Pass (25/1), Moro Drama (40/1), I Have Hope (50/1), Pirate Explosive (66/1), Sommer Legacy (66/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed