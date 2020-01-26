Meetings

21:15 Tampa Bay Downs Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Claiming
  • 1m, Firm
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$10,522.002nd$3,340.003rd$1,670.004th$1,169.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
(1)
Sweet Blossom21
48-10OR: 85D
5/1
T: Antonio MachadoJ: Antonio Gallardo
2
(2)
Itsgottabemyway21
48-7OR: 82D
20/1
T: David FisherJ: Alonso Quinonez
3
(3)
Adult In The Room30
58-7OR: 91D
15/8
T: Ron PottsJ: Huber Villa Gomez
4
(4)
Riproaring40
68-7OR: 67D
66/1
T: Jennifer ShannonJ: Jordano Tunon
5
(5)
Don't Fight It30
48-7OR: 81
12/1
T: Stacy HendryJ: Leslie Mawing
6
(6)
Go Yeowomen50
48-7OR: 86D
9/2
T: Anthony GranitzJ: Jesus Castanon
7
(7)
Whiteheelgirl52
58-7OR: 87D
40/1
T: Alfredo LichoaJ: Jesus Romero
8
(8)
Stormy D37
48-7OR: 88D
9/4
T: John RigattieriJ: Pablo Morales
10
(10)
Aguas Coloradas30
48-7OR: 92D
10/1
T: Laura CazaresJ: Ademar Santos

Non-Runners

9
(9)
Facts Don't Matter23
48-7OR: 90
T: Ron PottsJ: Ronald Allen Jr

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Adult In The Room (15/8), Stormy D (9/4), Go Yeowomen (9/2), Sweet Blossom (5/1), Aguas Coloradas (10/1), Don't Fight It (12/1), Facts Don't Matter (14/1), Itsgottabemyway (20/1), Whiteheelgirl (40/1), Riproaring (66/1)

