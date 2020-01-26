Meetings

20:15 Tampa Bay Downs Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 1m, Firm
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$9,891.002nd$3,140.003rd$1,569.004th$1,099.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
Result amended following stewards enquiry

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:16:25
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Bizness Beauty21
48-8OR: 85D
7/2
T: Gary ContessaJ: Pablo Morales
3
(3)
Get Rewarded39
48-8OR: 93D
6/5
T: Sarah NagleJ: Samy Camacho
4
(4)
Ms. Amethystb121
58-8OR: 71D
25/1
T: Joseph MazzaJ: Mike Allen
5
(5)
Bettyb14
48-10OR: 80D
3/1
T: Kelsey DannerJ: Alonso Quinonez
6
(6)
C. A. C. Chaquira15
48-8OR: 58
20/1
T: Jacob PalaciosJ: Jose Batista
7
(7)
Classy Lynn21
48-8OR: 79D
7/1
T: Kathleen O'ConnellJ: Harry Hernandez
8
(8)
Grace's Wild Cat9
58-8OR: 49
66/1
T: Patty BurnsJ: Marcelo Almeida
9
(9)
Shenu Shenume37
48-8OR: 72
10/1
T: Kathleen O'ConnellJ: Antonio Gallardo

Non-Runners

2
(2)
Queens World70
48-8OR: 63
T: Walter WoodardJ: Angel Stanley

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Get Rewarded (6/5), Bettyb (3/1), Bizness Beauty (7/2), Queens World (6/1), Classy Lynn (7/1), Shenu Shenume (10/1), C. A. C. Chaquira (20/1), Ms. Amethyst (25/1), Grace's Wild Cat (66/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby