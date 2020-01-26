Meetings
20:15 Tampa Bay Downs Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
48-8OR: 85D
7/2
3
(3)
48-8OR: 93D
6/5
4
(4)
Ms. Amethystb121
58-8OR: 71D
25/1
5
(5)
Bettyb14
48-10OR: 80D
3/1
6
(6)
48-8OR: 58
20/1
7
(7)
48-8OR: 79D
7/1
8
(8)
58-8OR: 49
66/1
9
(9)
48-8OR: 72
10/1
Non-Runners
2
(2)
Queens World70
48-8OR: 63
T: Walter WoodardJ: Angel Stanley
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Get Rewarded (6/5), Bettyb (3/1), Bizness Beauty (7/2), Queens World (6/1), Classy Lynn (7/1), Shenu Shenume (10/1), C. A. C. Chaquira (20/1), Ms. Amethyst (25/1), Grace's Wild Cat (66/1)
Next Race Off
00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
