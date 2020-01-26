Meetings
18:02 Tampa Bay Downs Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
68-7OR: 72D
7/2
2
(2)
58-7OR: 60D
14/1
3
(3)
48-7OR: 81
5/4
4
(4)
68-7OR: 79
3/1
5
(5)
58-7OR: 66D
5/1
6
(6)
88-7OR: 61D
25/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Enduros Tigress (5/4), Extra Salsa (3/1), Miss Helen (7/2), Memorable Angel (5/1), Sunshine Smiles (14/1), Gucciguccigirl (25/1)
Next Race Off
00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
