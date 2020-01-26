15:30 Sedgefield Sun 26 January 2020
Loves this track having won three times to date; not the best completer these days but showed he still retains ability on latest run at Kelso in December; fair chance but big weight burden to carry.
Has been very consistent on his last three runs and may have won last time out if not making a mistake at the final flight; will need to improve his jumping at this track especially but not without a chance.
Has won his last two races unchallenged and likely to make another bold bid from the front; no reason he can't defy another penalty especially if he can iron out a few jumping quirks.
No great shakes on his two performances since returning from a long absence in November; obviously well treated on best of old form but not one to back with any confidence based on recent efforts.
Came clear to win at Catterick last month in Class 4 contest (favourite fell at the first), having run plenty of consistent races through 2019 after joining this trainer. Up 6lb but likely can go well again.
Continues on a long losing run since landing the hat-trick in early 2018 over hurdles; is easing sharply in the weights but at the age of 12 one must question whether or not his passion for the racing game still burns within; visored first time.
Returning from wind surgery when pulling up in a handicap chase over 3m at Hexham (heavy) last month. Probably best watched as he seeks a first victory in over four years.
Prevailed at Musselburgh (3m) three starts ago and has some fair races in defeat since; does not look unreasonably handicapped and may go well.
Veteran and a 25-race maiden; twice placed at Hexham (2m4f) earlier in the year; has shown precious little (including over hurdles) since returning to the track in mid-December; hard to fancy from out of the handicap.
Last Year's Winner
|Dartford Warbler
|12
|10-13
|6/1
|T: Mrs S J SmithJ: Danny Cook
Betting
Forecast
Ask Paddy (2/1), Putdecashonthedash (7/2), Benarty Hill (5/1), Late Date (6/1), Lord Brendy (10/1), Veauce De Sivola (12/1), Misdflight (16/1), Letemgo (25/1), Sory (40/1)
Verdict
- Putdecashonthedash
- Ask Paddy
- Benarty Hill
