15:30 Sedgefield Sun 26 January 2020

  • Watch Sky Sports Racing In HD Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 3m 2f 59y, Soft (Good to Soft in Places)
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£4,289.002nd£1,259.003rd£630.004th£450.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:7m 14.9sOff time:15:32:06
1
Late Date28
912-2OR: 106CD
6/1
T: Micky HammondJ: Billy Garritty (5)

Loves this track having won three times to date; not the best completer these days but showed he still retains ability on latest run at Kelso in December; fair chance but big weight burden to carry.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Putdecashonthedasht22
711-12OR: 102
7/2
T: K BurkeJ: Thomas Bellamy

Has been very consistent on his last three runs and may have won last time out if not making a mistake at the final flight; will need to improve his jumping at this track especially but not without a chance.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Ask Paddyp4(ex 7)
811-12OR: 95C
2/1
T: Sam EnglandJ: Jonathan England

Has won his last two races unchallenged and likely to make another bold bid from the front; no reason he can't defy another penalty especially if he can iron out a few jumping quirks.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Lord Brendyp129
1211-1OR: 91D
10/1
T: Rebecca MenziesJ: C O'Farrell

No great shakes on his two performances since returning from a long absence in November; obviously well treated on best of old form but not one to back with any confidence based on recent efforts.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
Benarty Hill29
1010-11OR: 87
5/1
T: Kenny JohnsonJ: Alison Clarke (7)

Came clear to win at Catterick last month in Class 4 contest (favourite fell at the first), having run plenty of consistent races through 2019 after joining this trainer. Up 6lb but likely can go well again.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Letemgov17
1210-8OR: 84D
25/1
T: A B HamiltonJ: Colm McCormack (3)

Continues on a long losing run since landing the hat-trick in early 2018 over hurdles; is easing sharply in the weights but at the age of 12 one must question whether or not his passion for the racing game still burns within; visored first time.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
Misdflightp,t46
1010-5OR: 81
16/1
T: Miss J E FosterJ: B S Hughes

Returning from wind surgery when pulling up in a handicap chase over 3m at Hexham (heavy) last month. Probably best watched as he seeks a first victory in over four years.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Veauce De Sivolat24
1110-5OR: 81
12/1
T: Miss S E ForsterJ: Rachel McDonald (5)

Prevailed at Musselburgh (3m) three starts ago and has some fair races in defeat since; does not look unreasonably handicapped and may go well.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Soryp22
1310-0OR: 71
40/1
T: Miss T JacksonJ: Ross Chapman

Veteran and a 25-race maiden; twice placed at Hexham (2m4f) earlier in the year; has shown precious little (including over hurdles) since returning to the track in mid-December; hard to fancy from out of the handicap.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Dartford Warbler1210-136/1
T: Mrs S J SmithJ: Danny Cook

Betting

Forecast

Ask Paddy (2/1), Putdecashonthedash (7/2), Benarty Hill (5/1), Late Date (6/1), Lord Brendy (10/1), Veauce De Sivola (12/1), Misdflight (16/1), Letemgo (25/1), Sory (40/1)

Verdict

PUTDECASHONTHEDASH has been running with good consistency in three recent novice handicap chases and he is the selection in an interesting contest. The seven-year-old should arguably won last time out except for a mistake at the last cost him all chance. If jumping better he may prove hard to beat. Ask Paddy has won his last tow races in easy style and this is more of a test. Still, there is nothing like a horse in form and he should give another good account of himself. Benarty Hill is another who needs to contend with a rise in the weights but is a genuine sort who should run his race.
  1. Putdecashonthedash
  2. Ask Paddy
  3. Benarty Hill

Video Replay

