Verdict

Putdecashonthedash Ask Paddy Benarty Hill

has been running with good consistency in three recent novice handicap chases and he is the selection in an interesting contest. The seven-year-old should arguably won last time out except for a mistake at the last cost him all chance. If jumping better he may prove hard to beat.has won his last tow races in easy style and this is more of a test. Still, there is nothing like a horse in form and he should give another good account of himself.is another who needs to contend with a rise in the weights but is a genuine sort who should run his race.