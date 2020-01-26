Verdict

Nicely Indeed Bertie Blake Whateva Next

A fairly wide-open handicap aand a chance is taken onwho won a similar race to this at this meeting last year off a 1lb higher market. He advertised his well being with a reasonable effort last time out at this track after a short break and could be spot on here.will be popular following an easy win here last time out though it remains to be seen as to whether the handicapper now has his mark.put in a useful performance last time out and he may have sneaked into this handicap on a reasonable handicap mark.