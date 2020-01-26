15:00 Sedgefield Sun 26 January 2020
Lost his way over fences last season and no better over the smaller obstacles on both comeback runs; step back up in trip may help but current form hardly screams winner; first-time cheepieces may help.
Both victories have come at this track, once over this trip last season; lost his way after that latest success but showed his well being with a fair performance over slightly shorter at this track last time out; one to consider.
Disappointing in two starts since winning over 2m4f at Hexham (soft) in October but looked like she was returning to form last time out at Catterick; capable on all surfaces and one for the shortlist.
Successful on his first two starts over hurdles he's not tasted glory again in nine subsequent hurdling starts; much better effort last time out over 2m4f here in December; could be close to visiting the winner's enclosure once again.
Failed to build on promising hurdles debut at Uttoxeter when weakening a long way out at Ludlow in November before beaten a long way out on latest start at Wetherby in December; difficult to make a strong case for on all known form.
Gradually improved throughout last season, and that culminated in a third hurdle success of his career on his final start of the season at Newcastle (2m; good to soft). Not disgraced on seasonal return but needs to bounce back from latest effort.
Posted an encouraging return to action when a short-head second here (2m5f; soft) in November but latest two performances have been patchy; modest strike rate also makes her an unappealing proposition.
Good ground point winner who made an encouraging start over hurdles at Hexham (2m4f, soft) in October. Heavy ground a possible excuse next time but ran with credit last time at Catterick; interesting.
An infrequent runner these days but has winning form in the past; latest effort was reasonable enough at Southwell over 2m4f; market may reveal any level of stable confidence returning from a long absence.
Much better effort last time out at this track when thiurd in a maiden hurdle over this trip; more needed on handicap debut but does not look particularly badly treated; deserves closer inspection.
Was in reasonable form this time last season and is generally a consistent sort but needs to bounce back from a sub-standard performance last time at Hereford to make a mark here.
Scored twice over hurdles this season before joining current stable; very below par last time out when tackling a distance far too short for him and while step back up in trip and first time tongue tie may help, he looks weighted up to his best.
Very inconsistent and certainly did not enjoy the step up in trip last time; still looking for first handicap victory and while he has a chance on the best of his form from the past, he looks an unlikely winner.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Nicely Indeed
|9
|11-6
|15/8
|T: P A KirbyJ: Sean Quinlan
Betting
Forecast
Bertie Blake (11/4), Sweet Vinetta (5/1), Whateva Next (6/1), Ormesher (6/1), Pixiepot (13/2), Stamp Your Feet (7/1), Ulterior Motives (8/1), Nicely Indeed (9/1), Clondaw Pretender (12/1), Lostnfound (14/1), Lostock Hall (18/1), Hear The Chimes (20/1), Wild Sam (20/1), Fortia (28/1)
Verdict
- Nicely Indeed
- Bertie Blake
- Whateva Next
