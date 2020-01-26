Meetings

15:00 Sedgefield Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 5f 34y, Soft (Good to Soft in Places)
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£450.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:5m 33.9sOff time:15:01:51
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Stamp Your Feetp1,t52
812-0OR: 112
7/1
T: T R GeorgeJ: J J Burke

Lost his way over fences last season and no better over the smaller obstacles on both comeback runs; step back up in trip may help but current form hardly screams winner; first-time cheepieces may help.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Nicely Indeedp31
1011-12OR: 110CD
9/1
T: P A KirbyJ: Sean Quinlan

Both victories have come at this track, once over this trip last season; lost his way after that latest success but showed his well being with a fair performance over slightly shorter at this track last time out; one to consider.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Sweet Vinettap29
611-10OR: 108
5/1
T: G BoanasJ: Ross Chapman

Disappointing in two starts since winning over 2m4f at Hexham (soft) in October but looked like she was returning to form last time out at Catterick; capable on all surfaces and one for the shortlist.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Ormesherp31
511-10OR: 108
6/1
T: D McCain JnrJ: Mr P Armson (7)

Successful on his first two starts over hurdles he's not tasted glory again in nine subsequent hurdling starts; much better effort last time out over 2m4f here in December; could be close to visiting the winner's enclosure once again.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Clondaw Pretendert130
511-9OR: 107
12/1
T: Oliver GreenallJ: Henry Brooke

Failed to build on promising hurdles debut at Uttoxeter when weakening a long way out at Ludlow in November before beaten a long way out on latest start at Wetherby in December; difficult to make a strong case for on all known form.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
Lostock Hallp25
811-8OR: 106
18/1
T: Daragh BourkeJ: A P Cawley

Gradually improved throughout last season, and that culminated in a third hurdle success of his career on his final start of the season at Newcastle (2m; good to soft). Not disgraced on seasonal return but needs to bounce back from latest effort.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Lostnfound36
711-8OR: 106
14/1
T: D ThompsonJ: Mr A Anderson (7)

Posted an encouraging return to action when a short-head second here (2m5f; soft) in November but latest two performances have been patchy; modest strike rate also makes her an unappealing proposition.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Whateva Next40
511-7OR: 105
6/1
T: G BewleyJ: Jonathon Bewley (3)

Good ground point winner who made an encouraging start over hurdles at Hexham (2m4f, soft) in October. Heavy ground a possible excuse next time but ran with credit last time at Catterick; interesting.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Pixiepotp194
1011-6OR: 104
13/2
T: P D NivenJ: B S Hughes

An infrequent runner these days but has winning form in the past; latest effort was reasonable enough at Southwell over 2m4f; market may reveal any level of stable confidence returning from a long absence.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Ulterior Motives16
611-4OR: 102
8/1
T: M TodhunterJ: Danny McMenamin (5)

Much better effort last time out at this track when thiurd in a maiden hurdle over this trip; more needed on handicap debut but does not look particularly badly treated; deserves closer inspection.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Hear The Chimes60
1111-4OR: 102CD
20/1
T: S A HarrisJ: Thomas Bellamy

Was in reasonable form this time last season and is generally a consistent sort but needs to bounce back from a sub-standard performance last time at Hereford to make a mark here.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Wild Samt114
1011-2OR: 100D
20/1
T: M A BarnesJ: Dale Irving (3)

Scored twice over hurdles this season before joining current stable; very below par last time out when tackling a distance far too short for him and while step back up in trip and first time tongue tie may help, he looks weighted up to his best.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
13
Fortia25
610-10OR: 94
28/1
T: Micky HammondJ: Billy Garritty (5)

Very inconsistent and certainly did not enjoy the step up in trip last time; still looking for first handicap victory and while he has a chance on the best of his form from the past, he looks an unlikely winner.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

14
Bertie Blake16
710-0OR: 84
T: P A KirbyJ: Thomas Dowson

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Nicely Indeed911-615/8
T: P A KirbyJ: Sean Quinlan

Betting

Forecast

Bertie Blake (11/4), Sweet Vinetta (5/1), Whateva Next (6/1), Ormesher (6/1), Pixiepot (13/2), Stamp Your Feet (7/1), Ulterior Motives (8/1), Nicely Indeed (9/1), Clondaw Pretender (12/1), Lostnfound (14/1), Lostock Hall (18/1), Hear The Chimes (20/1), Wild Sam (20/1), Fortia (28/1)

Verdict

A fairly wide-open handicap aand a chance is taken on NICELY INDEED who won a similar race to this at this meeting last year off a 1lb higher market. He advertised his well being with a reasonable effort last time out at this track after a short break and could be spot on here. Bertie Blake will be popular following an easy win here last time out though it remains to be seen as to whether the handicapper now has his mark. Whateva Next put in a useful performance last time out and he may have sneaked into this handicap on a reasonable handicap mark.
  1. Nicely Indeed
  2. Bertie Blake
  3. Whateva Next

Video Replay

