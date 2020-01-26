Meetings

1
Theatre Legend27
711-8OR: 135CD
15/2
T: C GrantJ: Sean Quinlan

Generally a very consistent hurdler aside from a tame performance last time out at Haydock; interesting recruit to chasing and market support would indicate stable confidence.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Champagne City58
711-7OR: 134D
10/1
T: T R GeorgeJ: J J Burke

Has some useful handicap hurdle form to his name, if a little tricky to actually win with, and hard to know what to make of his chase debut as he never really travelled, but may have had an excuse (saddle slipped); would not want the ground too soft

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
The King Of May72
611-4OR: 131D
9/2
T: B EllisonJ: B S Hughes

Scored on his chase debut at Carlisle (2m) in October; unable to follow that up last time when last of three at Newcastle (2m½f); remains off the same mark; one to consider to bounce back.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Rose Sea Hash36
511-3OR: 133BFCD
3/1
T: Dr R D P NewlandJ: D A Jacob

Former French racer (G.Macaire); not faultless, but off the mark over fences under an enterprising ride from Daryl Jacob over course and distance, soft) in November and fair effort last time out at Haydock; one to consider.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Coole Well19
710-12OR: 125D
4/1
T: Jamie SnowdenJ: Max Kendrick (3)

Runner-up on all three starts over fences with his best efforts coming at Taunton and Newcastle; certainly deserves to win a race and looks to have plenty in his favour.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
Dame du Soir23
710-10OR: 123D
5/2
T: D G BridgwaterJ: Brendan Powell

Dominated her opposite sex rivals to win very well at Hereford earlier this month following on from a fair placed effort on Chase debut in December; the more rain the better and likely to make another bold bid from the front.

Last RunWatch last race

Verdict

COOLE WELL has been running some decent races in defeat and is taken to get off the mark on his first visit to Sedgefield, His best effort arguably came on his chase debut at Taunton in testing conditions and connections will be hoping for more rain to arrive. The form of Dame du Soir is a little difficult to assess but there was plenty to like about the way she outsmarted her rivals last time out at Hereford. A repeat of that effort would see her going close. Pay close attention to any market moves for Theatre Legend because if he can translate his hurdles form to fences then he rates a danger to all.
  1. Coole Well
  2. Dame du Soir
  3. Theatre Legend

