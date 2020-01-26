14:30 Sedgefield Sun 26 January 2020
- Sky Sports Racing Virgin 535 Chase (Novices' Limited Handicap) (Class 3)
- 2m 77y, Soft (Good to Soft in Places)
- 6 Runners
- Winner£7,018.002nd£2,061.003rd£1,030.004th£515.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
- Surface: Turf
Generally a very consistent hurdler aside from a tame performance last time out at Haydock; interesting recruit to chasing and market support would indicate stable confidence.
Has some useful handicap hurdle form to his name, if a little tricky to actually win with, and hard to know what to make of his chase debut as he never really travelled, but may have had an excuse (saddle slipped); would not want the ground too soft
Scored on his chase debut at Carlisle (2m) in October; unable to follow that up last time when last of three at Newcastle (2m½f); remains off the same mark; one to consider to bounce back.
Former French racer (G.Macaire); not faultless, but off the mark over fences under an enterprising ride from Daryl Jacob over course and distance, soft) in November and fair effort last time out at Haydock; one to consider.
Runner-up on all three starts over fences with his best efforts coming at Taunton and Newcastle; certainly deserves to win a race and looks to have plenty in his favour.
Dominated her opposite sex rivals to win very well at Hereford earlier this month following on from a fair placed effort on Chase debut in December; the more rain the better and likely to make another bold bid from the front.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|The Paddy Pie
|6
|10-9
|13/2
|T: Mrs S J SmithJ: Danny Cook
Betting
Forecast
Dame du Soir (5/2), Rose Sea Has (3/1), Coole Well (4/1), The King Of May (9/2), Theatre Legend (15/2), Champagne City (10/1)
Verdict
- Coole Well
- Dame du Soir
- Theatre Legend
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.