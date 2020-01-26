Verdict

Desaray Girl Leeswood Lily Shocona's Joy

It is near impossible to get away from Cheltenham OLBG Mares' Hurdle entry DESARAY GIRL who has won her last two starts and despite giving weight away all round should have the beating of her rivals, none of whom look particularly capable. The only chink in her amour may be if the ground becomes any faster than the forecast soft as both her wins have come on heavy ground. Still, very hard to see her being beat at very skinny odds.may prove the best of the rest given her experience in bumpers and point-to-point contests while newcomerwas a dour stayer on the Flat and may prove a decent hurdler in time.