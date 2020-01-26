14:00 Sedgefield Sun 26 January 2020
Cheltenham Festival Grade 1 entry; has competently won her last two starts though latest effort in decent contest at Haydock was clearly the better performance; expected to make light work of her rivals here if she has Cheltenham illusions.
Has been well beaten and unfancied on all her starts over hurdles; slight glimmer of hope came last time out at Market Rasen but still looks an unlikely winner.
Well beaten on all her four starts so far and latest effort was her worst by far when tailed off at Catterick earlier this month.
Rated 52 on the Flat at her best and managed to get her head in front on one occasion (Class 6 handicap); related to some hurdle winners and likely to do better in time and when upped in distance; tough ask on debut.
Showed ability on both her early bumper starts in 2016/17 hitting the frame in her first two starts before having some success in point-to-points in Ireland; placed on latest bumper appearance here in December; hard to see her being good enough.
Ready winner of a November soft-ground 3m Lisronagh point for C.W.J Farrell; 1-7 overall in that sphere; has since joined Donald McCain; finished 10 of 11 on UK bumper debut at Ludlow earlier this month.
Little evidence of talent from two outings over hurdles to date; obviously open to improvement but still looks an unlikely winner.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Legalized
|5
|11-2
|4/5
|T: Kenneth SlackJ: C O'Farrell
Betting
Forecast
Desaray Girl (1/8), Leeswood Lily (8/1), Kitty's Cove (11/1), Shocona's Joy (16/1), Shallow Run (33/1), Baby Jane (50/1), April Rising (66/1)
Verdict
- Desaray Girl
- Leeswood Lily
- Shocona's Joy
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.