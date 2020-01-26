Meetings

14:00 Sedgefield Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Sky Sports Racing Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 3f 188y, Soft (Good to Soft in Places)
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£277.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:5m 10.2sOff time:14:01:03
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Desaray Girl36
512-2OR: 133D
1/8
T: P A KirbyJ: Danny McMenamin (5)

Cheltenham Festival Grade 1 entry; has competently won her last two starts though latest effort in decent contest at Haydock was clearly the better performance; expected to make light work of her rivals here if she has Cheltenham illusions.

Last RunWatch last race
2
April Rising10
511-2OR: 102
66/1
T: S A HarrisJ: Thomas Bellamy

Has been well beaten and unfancied on all her starts over hurdles; slight glimmer of hope came last time out at Market Rasen but still looks an unlikely winner.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Baby Jane17
511-2OR:
50/1
T: G BoanasJ: Ross Chapman

Well beaten on all her four starts so far and latest effort was her worst by far when tailed off at Catterick earlier this month.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Kitty's Cove129
511-2OR:
11/1
T: T D EasterbyJ: Jamie Hamilton

Rated 52 on the Flat at her best and managed to get her head in front on one occasion (Class 6 handicap); related to some hurdle winners and likely to do better in time and when upped in distance; tough ask on debut.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Leeswood Lily31
711-2OR:
8/1
T: Jennie CandlishJ: Sean Quinlan

Showed ability on both her early bumper starts in 2016/17 hitting the frame in her first two starts before having some success in point-to-points in Ireland; placed on latest bumper appearance here in December; hard to see her being good enough.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Shallow Run18
611-2OR:
33/1
T: D McCain JnrJ: Henry Brooke

Ready winner of a November soft-ground 3m Lisronagh point for C.W.J Farrell; 1-7 overall in that sphere; has since joined Donald McCain; finished 10 of 11 on UK bumper debut at Ludlow earlier this month.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Shocona's Joy42
611-2OR:
16/1
T: D McCain JnrJ: Mr P Armson (7)

Little evidence of talent from two outings over hurdles to date; obviously open to improvement but still looks an unlikely winner.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Legalized511-24/5
T: Kenneth SlackJ: C O'Farrell

Betting

Forecast

Desaray Girl (1/8), Leeswood Lily (8/1), Kitty's Cove (11/1), Shocona's Joy (16/1), Shallow Run (33/1), Baby Jane (50/1), April Rising (66/1)

Verdict

It is near impossible to get away from Cheltenham OLBG Mares' Hurdle entry DESARAY GIRL who has won her last two starts and despite giving weight away all round should have the beating of her rivals, none of whom look particularly capable. The only chink in her amour may be if the ground becomes any faster than the forecast soft as both her wins have come on heavy ground. Still, very hard to see her being beat at very skinny odds. Leeswood Lily may prove the best of the rest given her experience in bumpers and point-to-point contests while newcomer Kitty's Cove was a dour stayer on the Flat and may prove a decent hurdler in time.
  1. Desaray Girl
  2. Leeswood Lily
  3. Shocona's Joy

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby