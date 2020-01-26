Meetings

21:20 Sam Houston Race Park Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Stakes
  • 5f, Good
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$62,999.002nd$20,001.003rd$10,000.004th$7,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:25:03
2
(2)
Grade One11
58-8OR: 99
11/1
T: Karl BrobergJ: David Cabrera
3
(3)
Imma Bling43
78-8OR: 107D
15/2
T: Randy MorseJ: Corey Lanerie
4
(4)
Fast Boat106
58-11OR: 106D
5/2
T: Joe SharpJ: Adam Beschizza
5
(5)
Powell36
48-11OR: 95D
16/1
T: Michael StidhamJ: Brian Jr Hernandez
7
(7)
Stormieis Blue42
48-3OR: 101D
66/1
T: Michael WhitelawJ: Sasha Risenhoover
8
(8)
Nicky Numbers65
68-8OR: 93D
66/1
T: Allen MilliganJ: Iram Diego
9
(9)
Richard's Boy74
88-8OR: 102D
6/1
T: Steven AsmussenJ: Ricardo Jr Santana
10
(10)
Real News45
48-8OR: 110D
11/8
T: Jr Albert Stall,J: Colby Hernandez
11
(11)
Jazzy Times59
78-2OR: 120D
6/1
T: Wesley HawleyJ: Miguel Mena
12
(12)
Drowningndiamonds16
108-2OR: 102D
66/1
T: Steve WilliamsJ: Floyd Jr Wethey

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Roger Brown106
78-2OR: 105
T: Lee ThomasJ: Lane Luzzi
6
(6)
Dance Proudly45
108-2OR: 111
T: Ethan WestJ: Deshawn Parker

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Real News (11/8), Fast Boat (5/2), Jazzy Times (6/1), Richard's Boy (6/1), Roger Brown (6/1), Imma Bling (15/2), Grade One (11/1), Powell (16/1), Dance Proudly (20/1), Nicky Numbers (66/1), Stormieis Blue (66/1), Drowningndiamonds (66/1)

