00:00 Sam Houston Race Park Mon 27 January 2020

  • Race 9 - John B. Connolly Turf Cup Stakes (Grade 3)
  • 1m 4f, Good
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$126,000.002nd$40,000.003rd$20,001.004th$14,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:00:12:13
1
(1)
Prospector Fever11
68-4OR: 105
80/1
T: Sarah DavidsonJ: Ernesto Valdez Jiminez
3
(3)
Patriot Drive26
68-4OR: 113
25/1
T: Michael MakerJ: Colby Hernandez
4
(4)
Zumurudee28
68-8OR: 109BFD
12/1
T: Michael StidhamJ: Brian Jr Hernandez
5
(5)
Yeowzer52
88-4OR: 99
66/1
T: Karl BrobergJ: Iram Diego
6
(6)
Another Mystery10
48-6OR: 105
20/1
T: Chris BlockJ: Jose Valdivia Jr
7
(7)
Marzo43
58-11OR: 108D
9/4
T: Michael MakerJ: Corey Lanerie
9
(9)
Dot Matrix64
78-11OR: 116
5/2
T: Brad CoxJ: Florent Geroux
10
(10)
Tracksmith29
48-11OR: 107
13/2
T: Joe SharpJ: Adam Beschizza
11
(11)
Sleepy Eyes Todd42
48-11OR: 111
15/2
T: Miguel SilvaJ: David Cabrera
12
(12)
Bemma's Boy71
58-8OR: 86D
11/4
T: Michael MakerJ: Tyler Gaffalione

Non-Runners

2
(2)
Cross Border43
68-8OR: 113
T: Michael MakerJ: Flavien Prat
8
(8)
Nate's Attack53
58-6OR: 95
T: Lonnie BrileyJ: Luis Batista

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Marzo (9/4), Dot Matrix (5/2), Bemma's Boy (11/4), Cross Border (7/2), Tracksmith (13/2), Sleepy Eyes Todd (15/2), Zumurudee (12/1), Another Mystery (20/1), Nate's Attack (20/1), Patriot Drive (25/1), Yeowzer (66/1), Prospector Fever (80/1)

