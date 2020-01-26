Meetings

14:07 Nantes Sun 26 January 2020

  • Prix Du Classique Au Hangar - Attele
  • 1m 6f 200y, Good
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€17,010.002nd€5,400.003rd€2,700.004th€1,890.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:14:10:16
1
Baroudeur D'Anjou38
90-0OR:
80/1
T: S BazireJ: Mlle Marie Bazire
2
Drexel11
70-0OR:
17/2
T: J DubreilJ: S Ernault
3
Calina De Blain30
80-0OR:
10/1
T: F FuretJ: Cl Frecelle
4
Divine Somolli30
70-0OR:
9/2
T: J CompasJ: J Compas
5
Deus Ex Machina68
70-0OR:
15/8
T: H SionneauJ: H Sionneau
6
Call Of De Cormon5
80-0OR:
25/1
T: A G MaillardJ: G Maillard
7
As You Like37
100-0OR:
8/1
T: T H DesmarresJ: Th Desmarres
8
Dear Money43
70-0OR:
8/1
T: A ThomasJ: A Thomas
10
Dame De Bellouet18
70-0OR:
28/1
T: L Cl AbrivardJ: Maxence Duveau
11
Bijou De Carsi116
90-0OR:
66/1
T: F LeblancJ: L Guinoiseau
12
Belphegor Du Paj10
90-0OR:
14/1
T: H LecoqJ: H Lecoq
13
Best Of Bourbon29
90-0OR:
50/1
T: V JarryJ: N Jaulneau
14
Akir De Mai35
100-0OR:
40/1
T: D BlondJ: O Raffin
15
Caline De Fleur7
80-0OR:
33/1
T: J RaffegeauJ: J Ph Raffegeau
16
Cadel De Cahot34
80-0OR:
5/1
T: S PrioulJ: F Prioul

Non-Runners

9
Capital Charm79
80-0OR: -
T: G ThorelJ: F Lecanu

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Deus Ex Machina (15/8), Divine Somolli (9/2), Cadel De Cahot (5/1), As You Like (8/1), Dear Money (8/1), Drexel (17/2), Calina De Blain (10/1), Belphegor Du Paj (14/1), Capital Charm (18/1), Call Of De Cormon (25/1), Dame De Bellouet (28/1), Caline De Fleur (33/1), Akir De Mai (40/1), Best Of Bourbon (50/1), Bijou De Carsi (66/1), Baroudeur D'Anjou (80/1)

