12:20 Nantes Sun 26 January 2020
Good Friend (13/8), Gracieuse Du Lupin (11/4), Generation Glam (8/1), Ganilla (9/1), Galliano D'eva (9/1), Geronimo Quick (14/1), Gentleman Aimef (20/1), Go The Best (22/1), Gascogne (22/1), Giorgio D'eva (28/1), Gaucho Nonantais (28/1), Gege De Fromentel (28/1), Gazetta De Lou (28/1), Gys (33/1), Gipsy D'ourville (33/1), Gamely (50/1)
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.