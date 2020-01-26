Meetings

12:20 Nantes Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Journee Du Prix D'amerique - Attele
  • 1m 6f 200y, Good
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€11,340.002nd€3,600.003rd€1,800.004th€1,260.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Gaucho Nonantais276
40-0OR:
28/1
T: C H HamelJ: Ch Hamel
2
Gys30
40-0OR:
33/1
T: E BeauvaisJ: E Beauvais
3
Gipsy D'ourville
40-0OR:
33/1
T: D ValleeJ: M Y Robin
4
Giorgio D'eva41
40-0OR:
28/1
T: F PellerotJ: P Pellerot
5
Geronimo Quick46
40-0OR:
14/1
T: M EsperJ: O Raffin
6
Gascogne
40-0OR:
22/1
T: A DavidJ: Ch Boisnard
7
Good Friend
40-0OR:
13/8
T: P MoulinJ: J PH Dubois
8
Gazetta De Lou191
40-0OR:
28/1
T: J RaffegeauJ: J Ph Raffegeau
9
Galliano D'eva31
40-0OR:
9/1
T: F PellerotJ: S Ernault
10
Go The Best41
40-0OR:
22/1
T: S HouyvetJ: S Houyvet
11
Gentleman Aimef150
40-0OR:
20/1
T: F LeblancJ: L Guinoiseau
12
Gracieuse Du Lupin11
40-0OR:
11/4
T: J MarmionJ: A Wiels
13
Gamely223
40-0OR:
50/1
T: J F SenetJ: N Chereau
14
Gege De Fromentel15
40-0OR:
28/1
T: N LangloisJ: Mlle A Toussaint
15
Ganilla128
40-0OR:
9/1
T: T H DuvaldestinJ: Theo Duvaldestin
16
Generation Glam10
40-0OR:
8/1
T: H SionneauJ: H Sionneau

Betting

Forecast

Good Friend (13/8), Gracieuse Du Lupin (11/4), Generation Glam (8/1), Ganilla (9/1), Galliano D'eva (9/1), Geronimo Quick (14/1), Gentleman Aimef (20/1), Go The Best (22/1), Gascogne (22/1), Giorgio D'eva (28/1), Gaucho Nonantais (28/1), Gege De Fromentel (28/1), Gazetta De Lou (28/1), Gys (33/1), Gipsy D'ourville (33/1), Gamely (50/1)

