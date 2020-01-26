13:40 Naas Sun 26 January 2020
Successful in three of his four starts over hurdles in Australia. Pulled up in the Grade 1 Christmas hurdle at Kempton last month. Will need to raise overall profile to play a role here.
Failed to build on a promising win in a Gowran Park novice hurdle in November when disappointing in a Limerick Grade 3 contest over Christmas. Trainer has won two of the last four renewals.
Winner of two of his 13 starts over timber and finished a fine second of six to Felix Desjy in a Punchestown Grade 2 contest 12 months ago. Not seen since a fall at this venue in February last year.
Early promise of his novice season over fences appears to have leveled out in a couple of below-par efforts at Down Royal and Gowran Park. Disappointed on return over hurdles at Naas last month and may need a few to falter here.
Intended chasing campaign appears to be on hold following a number of dismal efforts over the larger obstacles since November. Winner of four of his 11 starts over hurdles and merits plenty of respect in this company.
Competent winner of a Listed and Grade 3 mares' contests towards the end of the year. One of two in the race representing leading yard who won this contest in 2018 with Sandsend.
Lightly raced in the last couple of years, the gelding landed the spoils in this contest in 2017 beating five rivals 7½L coming off an absence of 306 days. Not seen since February 2018 but hard to dismiss on return to action.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Espoir D'allen
|5
|11-8
|4/9
|T: G P CromwellJ: B J Geraghty
Betting
Forecast
Stormy Ireland (3/10), Franco De Port (7/1), Off You Go (9/1), Mengli Khan (14/1), Sutton Place (14/1), Jetez (33/1), Big Blue (40/1)
Verdict
- Stormy Ireland
- Sutton Place
- Off You Go
