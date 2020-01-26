Meetings

13:40 Naas Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Limestone Lad Hurdle (Grade 3) (Class 1)
  • 1m 7f 180y, Yielding
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner€20,400.002nd€6,800.003rd€3,400.004th€1,700.005th€1,020.006th€680.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:3m 51.4sOff time:13:40:24
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Big Blue31
811-5OR: D
40/1
T: C & D EustaceJ: Rachael Blackmore

Successful in three of his four starts over hurdles in Australia. Pulled up in the Grade 1 Christmas hurdle at Kempton last month. Will need to raise overall profile to play a role here.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Franco De Port28
511-3OR: D
7/1
T: W P MullinsJ: D E Mullins

Failed to build on a promising win in a Gowran Park novice hurdle in November when disappointing in a Limerick Grade 3 contest over Christmas. Trainer has won two of the last four renewals.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Jetez336
711-1OR: 135D
33/1
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: R M Power

Winner of two of his 13 starts over timber and finished a fine second of six to Felix Desjy in a Punchestown Grade 2 contest 12 months ago. Not seen since a fall at this venue in February last year.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Mengli Khanp,t42
711-1OR: 147D
14/1
T: G ElliottJ: L P Dempsey

Early promise of his novice season over fences appears to have leveled out in a couple of below-par efforts at Down Royal and Gowran Park. Disappointed on return over hurdles at Naas last month and may need a few to falter here.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Off You Go31
711-1OR: 151D
9/1
T: C ByrnesJ: B J Geraghty

Intended chasing campaign appears to be on hold following a number of dismal efforts over the larger obstacles since November. Winner of four of his 11 starts over hurdles and merits plenty of respect in this company.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
Stormy Ireland28
611-1OR: 148D
3/10
T: W P MullinsJ: P Townend

Competent winner of a Listed and Grade 3 mares' contests towards the end of the year. One of two in the race representing leading yard who won this contest in 2018 with Sandsend.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
Sutton Placet721
911-1OR: 151BFCD
14/1
T: G ElliottJ: M P Walsh

Lightly raced in the last couple of years, the gelding landed the spoils in this contest in 2017 beating five rivals 7½L coming off an absence of 306 days. Not seen since February 2018 but hard to dismiss on return to action.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Espoir D'allen511-84/9
T: G P CromwellJ: B J Geraghty

Betting

Forecast

Stormy Ireland (3/10), Franco De Port (7/1), Off You Go (9/1), Mengli Khan (14/1), Sutton Place (14/1), Jetez (33/1), Big Blue (40/1)

Verdict

This contest was run over 2m3f prior to 2017 and produced winners in Mikael D'haguenet and Sempre Medici for trainer Willie Mullins the only four-year-olds to taste success in the race since 2009. The six-year-old STORMY IRELAND will possibly try to make all to add to the trainers tally in this contest. The daughter of Motivator can land the spoils ahead of the returning Sutton Place who won this contest in 2017 for trainer Gordon Elliott. Off You Go the mount of jockey Barry Geraghty will relish a return to hurdling following a disappointing number of starts over the larger obstacles since November.
  1. Stormy Ireland
  2. Sutton Place
  3. Off You Go

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
5/4
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
4/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
10/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
14/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
14/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
18/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
18/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby