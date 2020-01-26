Meetings
22:31 Gulfstream Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
38-8OR: 85
11/2
2
(2)
Tolkien22
38-8OR: 97
9/1
3
(3)
See The Pyramidsb115
38-8OR: 75
33/1
4
(4)
Scannob128
38-8OR: 98
4/1
5
(5)
Skyray77
38-8OR: 75
18/1
7
(7)
38-8OR:
6/5
8
(8)
38-8OR: 58
40/1
9
(9)
38-8OR: 91
9/1
10
(10)
38-8OR: 88
11/2
Non-Runners
6
(6)
U S Army Corps77
38-8OR: 94
T: Claude McgaugheyJ: John Velazquez
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Lonesome Fugitive (6/5), U S Army Corps (3/1), Scanno (4/1), African Heritage (11/2), Centurion (11/2), Tolkien (9/1), Souper Energizer (9/1), Skyray (18/1), See The Pyramids (33/1), Battalion (40/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed