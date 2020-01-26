Meetings

22:31 Gulfstream Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 11 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 1m 110y, Firm
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$31,500.002nd$10,000.003rd$4,999.004th$3,501.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:22:39:36
1
(1)
African Heritage8
38-8OR: 85
11/2
T: Amador SanchezJ: Hector Berrios
2
(2)
Tolkien22
38-8OR: 97
9/1
T: Carlo VaccarezzaJ: Jeffrey Sanchez
3
(3)
See The Pyramidsb115
38-8OR: 75
33/1
T: Kenneth McPeekJ: J R Leparoux
4
(4)
Scannob128
38-8OR: 98
4/1
T: Thomas AlbertraniJ: Luis Saez
5
(5)
Skyray77
38-8OR: 75
18/1
T: II George Arnold,J: Jairo Rendon
7
(7)
Lonesome Fugitive
38-8OR:
6/5
T: Chad BrownJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
8
(8)
Battalion15
38-8OR: 58
40/1
T: William MottJ: Edgard Zayas
9
(9)
Souper Energizer46
38-8OR: 91
9/1
T: Michael TrombettaJ: Jose Ortiz
10
(10)
Centurion77
38-8OR: 88
11/2
T: James JerkensJ: Javier Castellano

Non-Runners

6
(6)
U S Army Corps77
38-8OR: 94
T: Claude McgaugheyJ: John Velazquez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Lonesome Fugitive (6/5), U S Army Corps (3/1), Scanno (4/1), African Heritage (11/2), Centurion (11/2), Tolkien (9/1), Souper Energizer (9/1), Skyray (18/1), See The Pyramids (33/1), Battalion (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

