21:29 Gulfstream Sun 26 January 2020

  • Race 9 - Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$12,600.002nd$4,001.003rd$2,000.004th$1,400.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:21:35:27
1
(1)
Durlyn18
48-9OR: 82D
13/2
T: III Joseph Catanese,J: Victor Lebron
2
(2)
Motion's First18
78-9OR: 79D
50/1
T: David RakoffJ: Gaddiel Martinez (7)
3
(3)
Cotton Tooyah94
68-8OR: 67
40/1
T: Kathy MongeonJ: Luca Panici
4
(4)
Kindhearted Kota18
48-9OR: 80D
13/2
T: Antonio SanoJ: Edgard Zayas
5
(5)
Brookes All Mine18
78-11OR: 84D
10/3
T: R Hess JrJ: Fanny Olsson
6
(6)
Watchin The Wheels11
48-9OR: 82D
4/1
T: Kelly BreenJ: Paco Lopez
7
(7)
Grace's Drama37
68-8OR: 78D
20/1
T: Don SwickJ: Jairo Rendon
8
(8)
Ledecky308
68-9OR: 79BFD
9/1
T: Jose GallegosJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
9
(9)
Babie Monster18
68-8OR: 84D
22/1
T: Joseph OrsenoJ: Cristian Torres (5)
10
(10)
Quick Point37
48-9OR: 83D
7/4
T: Robert FalconeJ: Luis Saez

Betting

Forecast

Quick Point (7/4), Brookes All Mine (10/3), Watchin The Wheels (4/1), Kindhearted Kota (13/2), Durlyn (13/2), Ledecky (9/1), Grace's Drama (20/1), Babie Monster (22/1), Cotton Tooyah (40/1), Motion's First (50/1)

