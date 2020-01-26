Meetings
21:29 Gulfstream Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
Durlyn18
48-9OR: 82D
13/2
2
(2)
78-9OR: 79D
50/1
3
(3)
68-8OR: 67
40/1
4
(4)
48-9OR: 80D
13/2
5
(5)
78-11OR: 84D
10/3
6
(6)
48-9OR: 82D
4/1
7
(7)
68-8OR: 78D
20/1
8
(8)
Ledecky308
68-9OR: 79BFD
9/1
9
(9)
68-8OR: 84D
22/1
10
(10)
48-9OR: 83D
7/4
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Quick Point (7/4), Brookes All Mine (10/3), Watchin The Wheels (4/1), Kindhearted Kota (13/2), Durlyn (13/2), Ledecky (9/1), Grace's Drama (20/1), Babie Monster (22/1), Cotton Tooyah (40/1), Motion's First (50/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
