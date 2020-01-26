Meetings

20:58 Gulfstream Sun 26 January 2020

  • Race 8 - Starter Allowance
  • 1m 110y, Firm
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$22,680.002nd$7,201.003rd$3,600.004th$2,520.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:04:13
1
(1)
Honey Won't58
48-9OR: 101D
3/1
T: William MottJ: Jose Ortiz
2
(2)
Toupha24
58-9OR: 103D
6/1
T: Ruben GracidaJ: Jairo Rendon
3
(3)
Armchair Jockey24
58-9OR: 96D
2/1
T: Michael MakerJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
4
(4)
Malibu Music24
68-9OR: 105D
33/1
T: P BianconeJ: Romero Maragh (5)
5
(5)
Ty Ran A Homer24
48-9OR: 94D
13/2
T: Kathleen O'ConnellJ: Paco Lopez
6
(6)
Bostaleto64
58-9OR: 86D
25/1
T: Lilli KurtineczJ: Victor Lebron
7
(7)
Preacher Marsee30
48-9OR: 64D
18/1
T: Herbert MillerJ: Miguel Vasquez
8
(8)
Bold Paynter14
48-9OR: 98D
5/1
T: Cheryl WinebaughJ: Luis Saez
9
(9)
Snap Hook61
58-9OR: 93D
7/1
T: Michael PinoJ: Javier Castellano

Betting

Forecast

Armchair Jockey (2/1), Honey Won't (3/1), Bold Paynter (5/1), Toupha (6/1), Ty Ran A Homer (13/2), Snap Hook (7/1), Preacher Marsee (18/1), Bostaleto (25/1), Malibu Music (33/1)

