Meetings
20:58 Gulfstream Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
48-9OR: 101D
3/1
2
(2)
Toupha24
58-9OR: 103D
6/1
3
(3)
58-9OR: 96D
2/1
4
(4)
68-9OR: 105D
33/1
5
(5)
48-9OR: 94D
13/2
6
(6)
58-9OR: 86D
25/1
7
(7)
48-9OR: 64D
18/1
8
(8)
48-9OR: 98D
5/1
9
(9)
58-9OR: 93D
7/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Armchair Jockey (2/1), Honey Won't (3/1), Bold Paynter (5/1), Toupha (6/1), Ty Ran A Homer (13/2), Snap Hook (7/1), Preacher Marsee (18/1), Bostaleto (25/1), Malibu Music (33/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed